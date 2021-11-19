Great performances in ‘Spencer’, ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

The premieres of the billboard This weekend brings great movies, but also some of the best performances of the year. On the one hand we have Kristen Stewart, who is a strong candidate for at least one statuette for her Diana of Wales in Spencer, While Anya Taylor-Joy, another star on the scene, continues to build a career full of atypical characters, thanks to his role in Last night in Soho. The power of the dog, the return of Jane campion to the cinema is marked by the imposing character he gives life to a superb Benedict Cumberbatch.

‘Spencer’

One more biopic for the Chilean Pablo Larrain, five years after Jackie, the film for which Natalie Portman was nominated for an Oscar in 2016. Will Kristen Stewart’s Diana of Wales have the same fate in Spencer? For now, we will have to wait for the decision of the Academy, to see if finally this drama that narrates a crucial weekend in the life of the princess is rewarded with a nomination.

‘Last night in Soho’

Time travel, fashion, music and horror seem to mix in Edgar Wright’s latest proposal. Last night in Soho is positioned as one of the most attractive billboard premieres thanks to its plot, in which a young student can travel to the 60s occupying the body of an enigmatic Anya Taylor-Joy.

‘The power of the dog’

Award-winning Jane Campion returns to directing with an incredible cast. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst They will seek to live with the cruel character created by Benedict Cumberbatch. The western opens today in theaters, but will arrive on the Netflix platform next December 1.

‘Years of drought’

Eric Bana stars in this thriller in which a policeman returns to his hometown to rediscover a dark past. It is an Australian co-production with the United States that has received rave reviews from the international press, thanks to its intriguing crime story.

‘Liberty’

Without a doubt, one of the Spanish revelations of the season. Liberty, debut feature by Clara Roquet, premiered at the Cannes premiere, surprising critics thanks to a staging that naturally reflects several of the problems that are underlying in our society.