GM threatens not to invest in Mexico

In the absence of a legal framework focused on the production of renewable energy, General Motors may have to look for other investment destinations to meet its zero-emission goals, said Francisco Garza, president and CEO of the company in Mexico.

“If there is no legal framework, a structural framework in Mexico focused on the production of renewable energy, General Motors will not stop its vision of zero, zero, zero and unfortunately if the conditions do not exist, Mexico will no longer be a destination for investment, “said Garza during his participation in the 49th National Convention of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF).

In this brand there is a long-term vision of seeing a world with zero emissions, zero collisions and zero congestion, for which it is necessary to invest in electrification of its product portfolio, transform electric vehicles to autonomous and interconnectivity, said the manager .

But those plans would be difficult to achieve without a defined policy on renewable energy generation.

“If the conditions are not on the table, I believe that Mexico is not going to be an investment destination in the short and medium term and today as our investments take between five and seven years, we are evaluating that if the conditions are not, then That dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico goes to the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, Europe and Mexico is no longer an important destination, “Garza explained.

Therefore, it will be required that the manufacturing sites and the supplier base are zero emissions; The goal is that 100 percent of the energy consumed by this company globally by 2040 will be renewable energy.

“We have the objective of producing zero emissions in a short period of time and today we are at the limit to decide whether Mexico will become an investment destination at least in our organization,” he added.

For his part, Luis Manuel Hernández, president of the National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (Index), said that the private initiative must demand the energy supply plan and respect the commitments of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

“We have to demand a little more because we cannot say that we are part of the T-MEC if we do not have an energy plan, we are going to affect trade,” Hernández concluded.