Gloria Trevi dazzles with a gold dress and yellow train, at Latin Grammy 2021

Gloria Trevi performed with Mon Laferte | Instagram

The singer from Monterrey, Gloria Trevi had a wonderful night at the Latin Grammy, as the most important of Latin music performed in this event, along with Mon Laferte in his single La Mujer, clad in a mariachi-style leather suit, they took the palms, however, minutes before the regia looked very different with a spectacular gold and yellow dress.

Gloria Trevi said in an interview with TNT that she arranged so many hours for the red carpet, so that in minutes she had to change for her performance together with the singer-songwriter of Tú Forma de Querer, who showed off her advanced pregnancy dressed as a mariachi, on this night that was held at the Grand Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar in an impressive blue dress, evokes the golden film divas at the Latin Grammy 2021

The royal wore a dress by Michel Cinco, the designer who dresses celebrities like Jennifer López, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Mila Kunis, Sofia Vergara and Mariah Carey. The garment that Gloria Trevi wore was a golden dress with rhinestones and on the sides it had transparent fabric that allowed the singer’s spectacular figure to be admired.

In addition, the garment had a spectacular open and finished with a yellow tulle tail that dragged him several inches. Gloria was perfectly made up and combed with a ponytail, and with discreet accessories so as not to detract from the impressive dress.

La Trevi also wore sneakers in tune with he has dressed to walk the red carpet That was exciting, because musicians, singers and all the organizers were excited that after the suspension of the event in 2020, it took many months for them to meet again.

The star-filled nightOne of the conductors was Carlos Rivera who, along with other artists, paid tribute to Armando Manzanero and Juan Luis Guerra to Johnny Ventura. Likewise, René from Calle 13 Residente gave a special recognition to Rubén Blades.

Sofía Reyes, Natalia Lafourcade, Mon Laferte, Galilea Montijo were at the party and Danna Paola, Cristina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Ozuna, Juanes and Café Tacuba performed, who paid a tribute to Juan Gabriel. Artists from all over Latin America attended the event.

Keep reading: Danna Paola falls in love at the Latin Grammy with a Carolina Herrera dress