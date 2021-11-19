Gio Van Bronckhorst takes over at Rangers FC

Rangers FC closes the circle. After losing Steven Gerrard, the English coach who has taken over the reins of Aston Villa after the dismissal of Dean Smith, Norwich’s new coach, the Scots have found their new manager in Gio Van Bronckhorst. The former Dutch footballer knows the square, having been a player ranger for 3 years.

The victor of the Champions League with FC Barcelona he has had a great reception from Douglas Park, president of Glasgow Rangers: “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to start a new era and continue to build on what has already been achieved at the club. The team is in a good position on the field and, as a board of directors, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to keep Rangers a success. I wish Giovanni all the best in his role and look forward to working closely with him. “, has declared on the club’s website.