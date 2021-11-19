Get to know the titles coming out of Netflix in November

Melissa gonzalez

Like every month, Netflix adds new content, but in turn is eliminating titles, many of them because the rights of the platform have expired.

Among the titles that are no longer in the catalog are ‘An Indecent Proposal’, the popular 1993 drama.

The action movie “Mission Impossible 6: Fallout” starring Tom Cruise is in its final days.

The same happens with “Mars”, which will be seen until November 22, it is a documentary that recounts the mission of a crew in 2033 to colonize the red planet.

Added to these are “A Place Called Notting Hill,” starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, in which a chance encounter unites reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott.