Get to know the titles coming out of Netflix in November

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
81

Melissa gonzalez

melissagonzalez.asesora@larepublica.net | Friday November 19, 2021 03:15 pm

Like every month, Netflix adds new content, but in turn is eliminating titles, many of them because the rights of the platform have expired.

Among the titles that are no longer in the catalog are ‘An Indecent Proposal’, the popular 1993 drama.

The action movie “Mission Impossible 6: Fallout” starring Tom Cruise is in its final days.

The same happens with “Mars”, which will be seen until November 22, it is a documentary that recounts the mission of a crew in 2033 to colonize the red planet.

Added to these are “A Place Called Notting Hill,” starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, in which a chance encounter unites reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott.

They go

  • Mars
  • Miss meadows
  • Until you drop from exhaustion
  • Celebrity marriage
  • Lost in london
  • My Wife and I
  • Slow country
  • Wives on Strike 1 and 2
  • The Crew
  • Mumai cha raja
  • Sicario: Soldier’s Day
  • The last days in the desert
  • Dreamgirls
  • American Pie: The Wedding
  • Inglorious Bastards
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Do you know Joe Black?
  • Wild child
  • Hard Target
  • Terror under the Earth
  • American gangster
  • The kingdom
  • Matter of time
  • Secret in the mountain
  • A place called Notting Hill
  • Shark
  • Naomi & Eli’s: No Kiss List
  • Unfriended: Dark Web
  • Mission Impossible 6: Aftermath

