Get to know the titles coming out of Netflix in November

melissagonzalez.asesora@larepublica.net | Friday November 19, 2021 03:15 pm
Like every month, Netflix adds new content, but in turn is eliminating titles, many of them because the rights of the platform have expired.
Among the titles that are no longer in the catalog are ‘An Indecent Proposal’, the popular 1993 drama.
The action movie “Mission Impossible 6: Fallout” starring Tom Cruise is in its final days.
The same happens with “Mars”, which will be seen until November 22, it is a documentary that recounts the mission of a crew in 2033 to colonize the red planet.
Added to these are “A Place Called Notting Hill,” starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, in which a chance encounter unites reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott.
Mars
Miss meadows
Until you drop from exhaustion
Celebrity marriage
Lost in london
My Wife and I
Slow country
Wives on Strike 1 and 2
The Crew
Mumai cha raja
Sicario: Soldier’s Day
The last days in the desert
Dreamgirls
American Pie: The Wedding
Inglorious Bastards
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Do you know Joe Black?
Wild child
Hard Target
Terror under the Earth
American gangster
The kingdom
Matter of time
Secret in the mountain
A place called Notting Hill
Shark
Naomi & Eli’s: No Kiss List
Unfriended: Dark Web
Mission Impossible 6: Aftermath
