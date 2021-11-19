Germany.- Thyssenkrupp loses 115 million at the end of its fiscal year

MADRID, Nov. 18 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The German industrial group Thyssenkrupp recorded losses of 115 million euros at the end of its fiscal year, which ended last September, in contrast to the net attributable profit of 9,585 million the previous year, when the company’s accounts included the impact extraordinary positive from the sale of the elevator business.

In this way, when excluding the effect of atypicals, the net result from current operations of the German company showed losses of just 19 million euros, compared to the ‘red numbers’ of 5,541 million the previous year.

“After two years of intense transformation work, we can now say that the change is evident and Thyssenkrupp is going in the right direction,” said the CEO of the company, Martina Merz, who, however, warned that “there are enormous challenges, especially due to semiconductor shortages and uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. “

In the year as a whole, Thyssenkrupp received orders amounting to 39,571 million euros, a figure 13.4% higher than the previous year, while the company’s net sales totaled 34,015 million euros, 4% less.

Looking ahead to the current year, the German company is optimistic, despite the uncertainties regarding the evolution of bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors and other products, which will lead to temporary difficulties in the current fiscal year.

Thus, Thyssenkrupp expects its sales to grow by around 5% and its adjusted Ebit to double, to between 1,500 and 1,800 million euros, including a significant improvement in the profits of the steel business in Europe and a substantially lower loss in Multi Tracks, as well as achieving a net profit of at least 1 billion euros, which would be the highest since 2007/2008.