George Clooney and Alec Baldwin’s “harrowing” shot: “Every time they give me a gun …”

George Clooney has deeply mourned the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins after an accidental shot of Alec baldwin. The actor has given an interview to the WTF podcast of Marc maron in which he exposes his point of view and points out those who, in his opinion, are responsible for what happened.

Alec Baldwin confesses

“I have been on film sets for 40 years and the person who gives you the weapon, the person responsible for the weapon, is someone from the utility or the gunsmith. Period,” he commented. George Clooney, who does not see any further debate on this issue based on his extensive experience.

The American has bit his tongue when criticizing the profile of the person responsible for it in the case of Alec baldwin. “Why didn’t they hire someone with experience? It’s a horrible accident, but a 24-year-old person with little experience shouldn’t deal with the weapons department,” he said.

In fact, the actor has stressed that he follows a very meticulous ritual when, due to the script’s demands, he must manipulate a pistol during a recording: “Every time they give me a gun on set, I look at it, open it, I show it to them too. the person I’m targeting, I show it to the team and when I’m done, I return it to the armory. “

George Clooney has insisted that this routine is no coincidence and comes after another fatal accident like Alec Baldwin’s: Brandon lee he died from a shot from Michael Massee during the filming of ‘The Raven’.

“I do this since I died Brandon. Everyone knows it and everyone does. After Brandon’s death, it really became very clear: open the gun, look through the barrel, look through the cylinder and make sure, “said the American.