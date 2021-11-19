Genshin Impact players are not happy with the new collaboration with Twitch – Kudasai

Genshin Impact is finally making a glider previously exclusive to China available to all players, but now it costs $ 10 in subscriptions of Twitch instead of getting it by buying a bucket at the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). In March, China’s players from Genshin Impact they were able to unlock the red and white glider, then called Wings of Feasting (Banquet Wings), by purchasing a specific meal at your local Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and redeeming the included code. At that moment, myHoYo He assured that he was looking to take the glider to other regions and that he would announce a new acquisition method at the end of July. After a few months, recently this accessory will finally make its world debut as part of a new collaboration with Twitch.

As the developer company has explained in an update on its official forum, from November 25 to December 8, Genshin Impact players will be able to unlock the glider by purchasing two-month subscriptions (or equivalent) to certain Twitch channels. . The list of participating streamers will be shared on November 24. The prices of Twitch subscriptions vary by region, with the first subscriptions 20% off, but on average the glider would cost about $ 10.

There are some important details. First of all, renewing existing Twitch subscriptions, gifting anonymous subscriptions, or subscribing for free through Amazon Prime does not count towards this promotion. You have to buy the individual tiers yourself, either by purchasing two new tier one tiers, purchasing a tier two or tier three tier (which cost $ 10 and $ 25, respectively), or (non-anonymously) giving away equivalent tiers. Second, you have to buy those subscriptions while that streamer is actively streaming Genshin Impact, not while offline, although it’s not entirely clear how this will be tracked. You also have to have a Adventure Rank 10 in the video game to redeem the code, but that shouldn’t be a problem, as anyone willing to pay for the accessory probably already has that level.

To no one’s surprise, this promotion has not sat well with part of the Genshin Impact community. For one thing, if this glider was going to be tied to another purchase, some players say they would have preferred to buy something they could at least eat. On the other hand, users who don’t like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) or they live near one of the chicken premises they are happy to get this glider anyway. It was never realistic to expect gamers around the world to get this glider for free after Chinese gamers had to spend money on Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) -often standing in long lines or confronting chicken touts, which do exist-, But the acquisition method has bothered some people, with some saying that a simple in-game purchase option would have been better.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Is scheduled to be released on November 24th. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Yaraon!

© miHoYo