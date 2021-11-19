Genomma Lab will test to sell oral covid19 vaccine in Mexico

Oravax Medical, a subsidiary of Oramed, and Genomma Lab formed a strategic alliance to develop the necessary tests to commercialize Oravax, a candidate for an oral vaccine for the covid-19 virus, in Mexico.

Genomma Lab will contribute to the strategic alliance with resources to develop clinical tests that allow the commercialization of the oral covid-19 vaccine in Mexico, They will be coordinated by both companies.

In addition, the company will leverage its supply chain capabilities and market presence in Latin America to promote business development and distribution of vaccines throughout the region.

The company said in a statement to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), that in order to align interests and deepen the business relationship between both companies, Oramed and Genomma Lab will celebrate a share exchange (swap) for an amount equivalent to 20 million dollars and also agrees to participate in a future investment in Oravax.

The CEO of Oramed and president of Oravax, Nadav Kidron, said that the combination of the technology that his company has, together with the sales and distribution network of Genomma in Mexico and Latin America, in addition to their experience in local markets, they result in a powerful alliance.

For his part, the president of the Genomma Lab Council, Rodrigo Herrera, He added that the alliance represents a unique opportunity for the company, its shareholders, clients, suppliers and collaborators. Once the corresponding authorization is obtained, they will Oravax as a next-generation oral vaccine to protect the population from the virus covid-19 in Mexico and potentially throughout Latin America.

“Taking into account some of our initial discussions with authorities, we are planning preparations for phase 2 clinical trials, once phase 1 clinical trials in South Africa have been successfully completed,” he said.

Oravax oral vaccine is a candidate to be potentially more effective in protecting against current and future variants of the covid-19 virus, and if approved by the authorities, it could be administered independently or as a booster to previously vaccinated people, he indicated. Genomma Lab.

They also explained that the oral administration method can result in greater safety and can reduce possible side effects.. Oravax vaccine technology is scalable to manufacture and can be easily transferred for large-scale distribution, as there is no need for cold chain storage.

Genomma Lab International is a company of pharmaceutical products and for him personal care in Mexico; in addition to having an international presence; develops, sells and promotes products such as pain reliever and anti-inflammatory Alli-viax, Next, Silka Medic, Medicasp, Asepxia, Tío Nacho, Teatrical, QG5, Ultra-bengue, Unesia, DiabeTX, among others of its more than 50 brands.

MRA