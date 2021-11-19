From interesting the Barca to being forgotten: The story of Paul Aguilar

Paul Aguilar it was one of those footballers who shone by their own light Due to his performances, and being in good shape, he was a winger who gave a lot of security. It was fast I had good game vision, sometimes I even scored a goal cast led him to be watched by Barcelona… Before being ‘forgotten’.

The former America player had very good passages, so much so that it was the captain of the Eagles and one of the leaders of the Mexican National TeamBut a slump and being relegated to the bench even left him without a team for a while.

When Barcelona noticed Paul Aguilar

TO mid 2014, right in the Brazil World Cup, Paul Aguilar arrived with a large reflector after his good performances, as he was one of the favorites of Piojo Herrera both in the America as the Mexican team, so it was expected to attract the attention of foreign clubs.

On Brazil 2014, the Mexican winger played each and every minute; in view of Cameroon, Brazil, Croatia and the Netherlands was one of the indisputable of Piojo Herrera and despite the elimination in the Round of 16, always received very good feedback.

The image from Paul Aguilar it was so good terms, that after the World Cup, for September October, the news began to sound very loud that the Barcelona was following himas they needed a good speed right back to compete (or be change) by Dani Alves.

It was commented at the time that there were viewers of Barcelona in Mexico, following Paul Aguilar since he was a player with good characteristics and also ‘cheap’. It was also rumored that Guillermo Ochoa was being watched.

At the end of the year it could never be realized nothing Aguilar would not have had a match so spectacular as to make an offerSo he stayed in Mexico and got on with his business.

The Paul Aguilar debacle in Liga MX

Although won Liga MX, Copa MX, Concachampions, and Campeón de Campeones, things with Paul Aguilar They were going down, very slow, but down.

At America was headline, used to give good matches but the changes of technician began to diminish it, reaching the point that Piojo Herrera himself would be the one who would marginalize him from the team.

After good years, in 2020 was the breaking point for Paul Aguilar, since with 9 years in the institution Miguel Herrera told him that he no longer entered into the team’s plans, so he was free to sign with whomever he wanted; no one turned to see him.

Paul stayed about 1 year without playing in MexicoWell, it wasn’t until the FC Juárez del Tuca Ferretti considered it as signing in this 2021; the first 4 days of the Apertura he was not summoned, in the fifth against America he stayed on the bench and the August 23rd, before Necaxa, finally was able to debut.

This season Paul Aguilar added 413 minutes with FC Juárez, remembering that They did not qualify for a repechage, so it is one of those cases that surprises within Mexican soccer, since one day he was a benchmark in Mexico, and to the other no longer figure in a stellar role.