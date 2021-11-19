Friday, November 19, 2021 (15.00 GMT)

This content was published on 19 November 2021 – 15:01

AUSTRIA – Vienna – The Austrian Government announced on Friday the fourth general lockdown since the start of the pandemic and, to get out of the “vicious circle” of restrictions, it imposes mandatory vaccination of the entire population from February. By Luis Lidón (SENT)

GERMANY – Berlin – Lack of staff severely limits the operation of intensive care units in Germany, only a quarter of which are currently operating normally, as the fourth wave of the pandemic reaches new highs in infections every day.

PORTUGAL – Lisbon – The Portuguese government meets today with experts before announcing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, mired in a violent fifth wave of covid and with the highest rates of hospital admissions in months.

BOLIVIA – La Paz – Bolivia is going through the fourth peak of covid-19 infections between the relaxation of biosecurity measures, recent social conflicts and a relative attendance of the population to vaccination centers, where the first ones are already applied Dosage to children under 12 years of age and older.

JAPAN – Tokyo – The Government of Japan today activated a new economic recovery package worth 55.7 trillion yen (about 429,000 million euros), the largest to date launched in the country and aimed at overcoming the impact of the pandemic. By Antonio Hermosín Gandul (SENT)

MIGRANTS – Moscow – The vast majority of undocumented migrants who are concentrated on the border between Belarus and Poland have for now moved away from the Bruzgui-Kuznitsa checkpoint and have taken refuge in an industrial warehouse, pointing to a possible descent of border tension for the first time in twelve days.

BORDER – Sokólka (Poland) – The Polish city of Sokólka, 15 kilometers from Belarus, is exposed to the migration crisis on the nearby border, its schools have closed and it is close to military and police forces trying to prevent the transit of migrants irregular. By Miguel Angel Gayo Macías

NATO – Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today expressed the tensions between the priority of humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus and loyalty to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, which are they propose to invoke article 4 of the Alliance. (SENT)

PORTUGAL DEFENSA – Lisbon – The Portuguese Minister of Defense, the socialist João Gomes Cravinho, appears today before Parliament to give explanations about the participation of the Portuguese military in an international drug, gold and diamond trafficking network.

CHILE ELECTIONS – Santiago de Chile – The so-called “Mapuche conflict” in southern Chile is one of the most complex issues that will have to face whoever wins the presidential elections, a challenge that will take on in the midst of a fierce crisis accentuated by a spiral of violence in indigenous territory. By Sebastián Silva. (previous series)

REFLECTION – Caracas – Venezuelans enter the period of reflection for the regional and local elections next Sunday, between strong security measures and the usual restrictions prior to the elections, such as the dry law, the veto of demonstrations or the ban on carrying weapons.

CNE – Caracas – Venezuela will hold regional and local elections on Sunday with a National Electoral Council (CNE) which, from any point of view, is more plural than the previous ones, due to its constitution. But, although its members do not militate in parties, they did have ties with opposition and Chavista organizations. By Barbara Agelvis (previous series) (SENT)

COLOMBIA PAZ EXGUERRILLEROS – La Montañita (Colombia) – The rifles had already been silenced when some 300 FARC guerrillas arrived in La Montañita to deliver their weapons. There they built the “first socialist town” of ex-combatants in Colombia. By Klarem Valoyes Gutiérrez. (previous series) (SENT)

TURKEY ECONOMY – Istanbul – Turkey’s currency, the lira, has lost more than 30% of its value since the beginning of the year, hitting the purchasing power of citizens, while many economists point to the heterodox monetary policy defended by the Turkish president as the cause , Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SALMA HAYEK – Los Angeles – Salma Hayek discovers her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony in which the Mexican actress will be accompanied by Adam Sandler and Chloé Zhao.

(The event will begin at 23.00 GMT)

IVORY COAST TOILET DAY – Abidjan – Standing, in front of the Ébrié lagoon in the Petit Bassam neighborhood, in the south of Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast, a man urinates in its waters as is the custom of the locals . By Emma Agnini (SENT)

WILL SMITH – Los Angeles (USA) – Will Smith is already ringing for the Oscars for his role in “King Richard”, a film about the unusual life of the father of Venus and Serena Williams. “It was an opportunity to know a side of the history of the Williams that we did not know,” the director of the film, the Latino Reinaldo Marcus Green, told EFE. By David Villafranca (SENT)

MARTE TOMATOES – Miami (USA) – A scientific experiment aimed at paving the way for future colonists of Mars to eat fresh tomatoes has resulted in an additional limited edition of a famous ketchup. By Ana Mengotti

UN COLOMBIA – United Nations – The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, undertakes a trip to Colombia in the coming days to participate in the acts of the fifth anniversary of the peace accords between the government and the FARC, and in an interview with Efe evaluates the result of those five years of peace.

MICHAEL BUBLE – Toronto (Canada) – Canadian singer Michael Bublé, who has just released a special edition of his Christmas album “Christmas” on the tenth anniversary of the appearance of the original, confesses in an interview with Efe in Spanish his passion for music mate, the Christmas holidays and his Argentine family. By Julio César Rivas.

