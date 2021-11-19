Friday, November 19, 2021 (08.00 GMT)

This content was published on 19 November 2021 – 08:34

.- Sokólka (Poland) .- The Polish city Sokólka, 15 kilometers from Belarus, is exposed to the situation of migration crisis on the nearby border, its schools have closed and it is close to the military and police forces, who are trying to prevent the transit of irregular migrants.

.- Kuznica (Poland) .- Monitoring the humanitarian situation of migrants trapped on the border between Poland and Belarus.

.- Berlin (Germany) .- Lack of staff severely limits the operation of intensive care units in Germany, only a quarter of which are currently operating normally, while the fourth wave of the pandemic reaches new highs every day of infections.

.- Lisbon (Portugal) .- The Portuguese government meets today with experts before announcing measures to curb the expansion of the coronavirus in the country, mired in a violent fifth wave of covid and with the highest rates of hospital admissions in months.

.- Berlin (Germany) .- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participates in Berlin in the meeting “Agenda 2030 – A transatlantic agenda for the future” and meets with Chancellor Angela Merkel against the background of the migration crisis on the EU border with Belarus.

.- Brussels (Belgium) .- The Development Ministers will discuss water in foreign action and will have an informal exchange with Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.

.- Santiago de Chile.- The so-called “Mapuche conflict” in southern Chile is one of the most complex issues that will have to face whoever wins the presidential elections, a challenge that will take on in the midst of a fierce crisis accentuated by a spiral of violence in indigenous territory.

.- Caracas (Venezuela) .- Venezuelans enter the period of reflection for the regional and local elections next Sunday, between strong security measures and the usual restrictions prior to the elections, such as the dry law, the veto of demonstrations or the prohibition of carrying arms.

.- La Montañita (Colombia) .- The rifles had already been silenced when some 300 FARC guerrillas arrived at La Montañita to deliver their weapons. There they built the “first socialist town” of ex-combatants.

.- La Paz (Bolivia) .- Bolivia faces the fourth wave of the pandemic amid the vaccination against covid-19 for children under 12 years old, which began a week ago, according to official data, immunization coverage in the first doses it reaches 64% of the population of vaccinable age and 55.2% in the second.

.- United Nations.- The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, travels to Colombia in the next few days to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace accords with the FARC on September 26, 2016, and for that reason grants an interview to the Efe agency.

.- Madrid (Spain) .- The situation in Cuba, the crisis between Morocco and Algeria and its effects on gas supply and migratory tensions in eastern Europe will be some of the central issues that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, this Friday in Congress.

.- Istanbul (Turkey) .- Turkey’s currency, the lira, has lost more than 30% of its value since the beginning of the year, hitting the purchasing power of citizens, while many economists point to the heterodox monetary policy that it defends as the cause. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

.- New Delhi (India) .- The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced on Friday the decision to revoke the three laws behind a controversial agrarian reform that sought to liberalize the sector, but that were considered unfair by the peasants, who have held massive protests for almost a year.

.- Caracas (Venezuela) .- Venezuela will hold regional and local elections on Sunday with a National Electoral Council (CNE) that, from all sides, is more plural than the previous ones, due to its constitution. But, although its members do not militate in parties, they did have ties with opposition and Chavista organizations.

.- Kenosha (USA) .- The jury continues to deliberate while uncertainty remains in Kenosha (Wisconsin, USA) awaiting the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing in August 2020 -when he was 17 years – two people during the race riots in that city.

.- Los Angeles (USA) .- Salma Hayek discovers her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony in which the Mexican actress will be accompanied by Adam Sandler and Chloé Zhao.

.- Los Angeles (USA) .- Will Smith already sounds for the Oscars for his role in “King Richard”, a film about the unusual life of the father of Venus and Serena Williams. “It was an opportunity to know a side of the history of the Williams that we did not know,” the director of the film, the Latino Reinaldo Marcus Green, told EFE.

.- Buenos Aires (Argentina) .- When she was two years old, Luana loved to play with dolls, paint with pink crayons and try on her mother’s dresses, but there was a “problem” that prevented her from enjoying her childhood naturally: his gender did not correspond to the one assigned to him at birth. Now, her story is reflected in the movie “Yo baby, yo princesa”. .

.- Mexico City.- Los Ángeles Azules celebrate 40 years of career with their new single “Otra noche” and with sold-out concerts in the United States after overcoming the pandemic because, as they say in an interview with Efe, “cumbia is infinite “.

.- Bangkok (Thailand) .- Thailand celebrates its Loy Krathong festival, one of the most popular festivals in the country.

