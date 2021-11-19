Forget Iron Man: Christopher Nolan gives Robert Downey Jr. his biggest shot in 13 years – movie news

Our hearts hold a very special place for Robert Downey Jr. and his sacrifice to humanity, as Iron Man, a character he did for 13 years. However, Christopher Nolan’s film may catapult him to the major leagues.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. has already passed into immortality (whoever it may be) thanks to his role as Tony Stark, the arms businessman, scientist, rebel millionaire and superhero better known as Iron Man, a film that was released 13 years ago. years. However, he is already dead, as we could well attest in Avengers: Endgame. Thus, the actor is in search of roles and, why not ?, other projects (with great directors) that consecrate him even more and leave it to the stature of other greats, such as Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Morgan Freeman and other gigantic male celebrities.

Let’s be honest, Tony Stark has his moments, but artistically, he doesn’t represent an acting challenge because, most of the time, he’s childish and funny. This is typical of any action movie, not just (all) Marvel Studios tapes.. Perhaps, these characteristics would have suited the Downey Jr. of the 80s, when he was a young James Dean type, in Rebel Without a Cause.

But the public has seen the actor grow in the personal and acting sphere. Gone are his scandals of excesses and relationships. And when he was able to tame his inner demons, courage and talent began to stand out, like a rough diamond being slowly carved.. In 1992’s Chaplin, he boldly and wittily portrayed the great silent comedian of black-and-white cinema. His effort earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Then, 16 years later, came the second, as Best Supporting Actor, in a production that, to date, we do not know how it got there. We refer to A movie war, where Robert Downey Jr. gave life to Kirk Lazarus, an actor so Methodist that, for a role, he paints his face to play an African American. This probably wouldn’t even happen, but times were very crazy at the beginning of the 21st century.

‘Oppenheimer’: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film

As we already said, 13 years have passed of Iron Man and all the phenomenon that was formed around him. Now, Downey Jr. landed in the drama Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, a filmmaker who took the careers of Heath Ledger, Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey to another level. For this reason, this synergy seems advantageous for the ex marvelita. And apart, if we add that his character will be the counterpart of the father of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the acting duel seems unmissable.

Unfortunately, it will take a long time to see this confrontation as Nolan’s project is scheduled to premiere until July 20, 2023. Do you think Robert Downey Jr.’s career will take a turn with this project?