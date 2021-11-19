For ‘Fantastic Four’? Emily Blunt talked about the possibility of being a superhero

One of the actresses that have been most in the sights of producers and fans to join the superhero genre is Emily blunt, but despite the great popularity of these productions, the actress has not shown her interest in being part of these universes despite the approaches, but it seems that they are finally managing to convince her, since during an interview it was announced that Emily Blunt doesn’t rule out being a superhero at some point in her career.

Actress Emily Blunt has had quite a broad career over the years and interestingly, before Scarlett Johansson, he was offered the role of Black widow within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he did not accept and more recently has said that he has no interest in playing Sue storm on the Fantastic Four reboot as many fans have requested.

In a recent interview with Collider for the promotion of the film ‘Jungle Cruise’, surprised that Emily Blunt doesn’t rule out being a superhero in the future, since he was questioned about this possibility and his answer was much more satisfactory:

“It’s always about the story and playing a character that I haven’t done. It is not something you have been inclined to do before, but it is not something you reject, at all. It’s just that it wasn’t the right time or the right thing to do. “

In addition to these words, he stated that “If the script was right”, this could happen, which again opens hopes for fans who ask her to be the protagonist with her husband John krasinski of the movie ‘Fantastic Four’, which was already announced by Marvel Studios.