FMF They define the future of Gerardo Martino

The annoyance of the Mexican fans is evident. Mexican soccer fans don’t like to see the Aztec team lose, and much less against the United States, and not against Canada, a team that has not beaten them for just over 20 years.

After the setbacks, the followers of Mexico, very upset, They asked for the departure of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino or at least more explanations of why they fell before these rivals, since he has been very calm or very serene, something that does not please locals and strangers.

‘Tata’ Martino believes that Mexico did not deserve to lose to Canada

The Mexican National Team in the Octagonal Final

With eight games played, the Aztec National Team marches in third place of the Octagonal Final with 14 points, tied with Panama, but the goal difference has them up. In total they have won four games, two tied and the last two defeats.

The first place is for Canada with 16 points. Those of the Maple Leaf have not fallen in the entire tie and three victories in the last three games have them at the top of the table. The United States is second with 15 points, lost the lead after a 1-1 draw against Jamaica.

They have already made a decision about Gerardo Martino

The Mexican Soccer Federation has already made a decision regarding the coach of the Mexican National Team. Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Torrado, director of national teams, reported that “There is confidence that Martino qualifies and that he does well in the remaining six games, with four at home”According to the newspaper Récord, he was able to consult someone within the FMF.

The next match of Mexico is against Chile on December 8, 2021, in the United States, one of the acquaintances of the “moletour”, on the way to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 the “Tri” returns with a visit to Jamaica, on January 27 of next year.

Then receive Costa Rica, Panama and the United States, travels to Honduras and finishes the Octagonal at home against El Salvador on March 30, 2021.