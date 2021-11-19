Five unmissable premieres of what remains of 2021 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

It is indisputable that the film Charm it will be one of the most important premieres of the year. It is the largest animation bet of the Disney studios, it pays homage to the family and is inspired by Colombia.

The production of the powerful Madrigal family and Mirabel, the daughter who seeks her place in the world is attracting attention around the world for consolidating ideas about the power of an unusual heroine, who finds that her greatest power is in support yours and make your own dreams come true. Remember the essence of other productions such as Frozen or Coconut in its plot development.

Charm It will be released in theaters on November 25 with the challenge of connecting with some of the elements that identify Colombians, but not only with the idea of ​​’la arepita con queso’ to better face problems or the typical coffee farm, such as scene of an adventure full of magic, but with deeper emotions such as family unity and that powerful ability to reinvent oneself and creatively deal with conflicts, which are part of the Colombian identity and which apply throughout the world.

But beyond that reading, it is a story full of funny moments, a special tenderness and a very marked emotion to tell the experiences of Mirabel and hers.

Will Smith returns to the drama court with Rey Richard

December 2 opens King richard, a winning family, the movie that brings back Will Smith to the drama, made the father of African-American tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, in a narrative that focuses on that battle for success despite the fact that the conditions and the environment seem to become the greatest obstacles to that goal.

But what seems impossible is always the engine of this type of film. Smith is said to have admired the Richard Williams real after seeing him vehemently defend his daughter Venus during an interview.

The connection between the two during an uncomfortable situation, impacted the actor, who later accepted without setbacks to be part of the film production, in which not only is the portrait of an almost impossible triumph made for many, but a social criticism is revealed to the racism.

History shows the difficulty of the father of tennis players to get a coach and be in some of the most important tournaments in the United States, without leaving the steps of a plan that he himself designed to take them to the podium of white sport.

It draws the attention of this King Richard, who represents the reunion with a Will Smith taking a break from the action

He looks comfortable in a overcoming drama And his name is already being considered for possible nominees for the Oscar in 2022 for his work. Sayiya Sidney played the role of Venus williams and Demi Singleton that of her sister Serena.

“What keeps the attention is the vigor of the performances. Will Smith captivates with his portrayal of the father, but adds his personal touch, “said Richard Lawson, in Vanity fair.

Spielberg’s musical

When Steven Spielberg announced that he would direct a remake of the 1961 classic West Side Story (with the Spanish title of Love without barriers), the first thing that many wondered was who will take on the role of Maria – which Natalie Wood did at the time – the young woman who ends up at the center of a two-gang conflict in New York?

And the answer was Rachel Zegler, a 17-year-old adolescent of Colombian descent, who has the challenge of enhancing the new air that Spielberg wants to give to this story, inspired by the Leonard Bernstein musical who in turn developed a different look at the conflict of love and social conflicts of the classic ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The young cast of the film is led by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

For fans of the musical genre on the big screen, this bet -which opens on December 9- means an opportunity to see how that fight for the neighborhood and for the heart of the protagonist is now portrayed and danced. Love without barriers It is also one of the dreams fulfilled by the American director.

“I always wanted to do a musical. Although not like Moulin Rouge. A conservative, old-fashioned musical in which everyone talks to each other, then starts singing, and then talks some more. Something like West Side Story or Singing under the rain. Yes, I want to do a musical. I’ve been looking for one for 20 years. I just need something to excite me, “he said in an interview with Total Film 17 years ago. The wait is over.

Neo’s resurrection

In 1999 The Matrix became an instant classic of science fiction and adventure in a dystopian future in which the world was actually a grand illusion and a kind of chosen one (Neo, played by Keanu Reeves) was coming to revolutionize what many considered reality.

Visually impressive and to the point of changing the paradigms of action and entertainment cinema, with a halo of cybernetic depth and almost religious reflections, the saga was extended with two more productions; Matrix reloaded and Matrix revolutions, which were interesting, but did not make the impact of their main source.

After getting a very broad fan base and with that feeling that something was missing to tell, despite the fact that the architects of the project (Lili and Lana Wachowski) stressed that they would not make another film in the saga, but in 2017 rumors began that the Matrix would have a fourth film.

There were many ideas to expand the universe of the story, develop plots of other characters, but these ideas were scrapped and in 2019 the development of a new adventure with Neo and his partner Trinity was announced, (Carrie Ann-Moss) with the direction of Lana Wachowski.

Filming began in February 2020, the covid-19 stopped and was reactivated in August of that same year. The expectation has been enormous, since it is about the awakening, like that of its protagonist, of a contemporary classic that now has all the visual and technological paraphernalia to unravel.

The new Matrix resurrection, which hits theaters on December 16, will focus again on the conflict of Thomas anderson (Neo) of being immersed in a life that seems to be just a layer of another reality. It seems comfortable, safe and even monotonous, but escaping from it or rebelling against that context can be more dangerous and brutal.

Spider-Man seeks his own universe

Although there has been much speculation these days about the permanence of Tom holland in the role of the famous superhero of MarvelIt can’t really be argued that his character and his work as Peter Parker has become one of the most successful in a much-loved and equally criticized franchise.

It could be an orchestrated game to create an argument and put the spider-vigilante on everyone’s lips. However, attention was already on the highest peaks when it was announced Spider-Man no Way HomeHolland’s third film, which will also hit theaters on December 16.

With this production something very interesting happens, it has generated great expectations by mixing elements of other narratives around its main character. That has marked his contribution to the entire universe that encompasses the Marvel superhero.

There is a need to connect his new adventures with all the network of other powerful of the brand, but in reality No Way Home, seems to want to pay tribute to the arachnid and its legacy in contemporary cinema.

After a deep secrecy about his new story, ambiguous clues, and even Tom Holland’s romance with his co-star Zendaya, Spider-Man no Way Home returns with the conflict of a revealed identity and the consequences it brings to the world to deal with. to change that reality.

There is also a kind of nostalgia at this point, since the reunion of the young man with arachnid powers with villains from other times and the development of a multiverse own, an idea that shot up on social networks after the recent premiere of the trailer for this production.

In fact, there is still speculation about the appearance of ‘other Spider-Man’: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as part of a network of which villains such as Doctor Octopus, Electro or Green Goblin are already known to be part, which holds a very strong battle for the protagonist in this film that, as things are seen above, could have another ace up its sleeve, to surprise fans who go to see it in movie theaters.

