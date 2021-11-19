five movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Friday, November 19, actress Jodie Foster turns 59.

The American interpreter began her career at an early age in the ’70s with appearances in various series, then making the leap to the cinema.

On the big screen he quickly achieved fame, participating in two Martin Scorsese films: he was part of the cast of Alicia no longer lives here in 1974, to later play one of the main characters in the classic Taxi Driver in 1976.

After this, and in what has been a constant in her career, she has been quite selective in the roles she has chosen, highlighting her performances in films such as The Accused, The Silence of the Innocents, Contact and The Panic Room.

In recent years he has also devoted himself to directing, such as the film Money Monster with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, as well as series such as Orange is the New Black and Black Mirror.

Her last role in the meantime was in the film The Mauritanian, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe as best supporting actress. In addition, in her career she has won two Oscars for best actress, also receiving two nominations.

On her birthday, we leave you five Jodie Foster movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max

Five Jodie Foster Movies

Contact (HBO Max – Amazon)

An astrologer’s obsession with finding life in space leads her to discover a signal sent from a star. Finally, someone is sending a message … Are we ready? With Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey

The Panic Room (HBO Max)

A mother and daughter decide to search a sealed room when three intruders invade their home. She stars in Jodie Foster and directs David Fincher.

Flight plan (Star +)

Flying at 40,000 feet in a state-of-the-art craft she helped design, Kyle Pratt’s (Jodie Foster) 6-year-old daughter Julia disappears without a trace.

The Perfect Plan (Netflix – Amazon)

A detective competes with a thief who is always one step ahead of the police. The arrival of a volatile negotiator puts everything out of control. Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster perfectly represent this cat and mouse game from Spike Lee.

Maverick (HBO Max)

Bret Maverick is an elusive gambler who meets a beautiful woman who is an expert in scams. They are both looking to win a $ 500,000 poker contest. With Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster