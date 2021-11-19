FIA denies Mercedes review of Verstappen-Hamilton maneuver

Although the FIA ​​was initially expected to make a firm decision throughout Thursday, reaching the end of the day they announced that there would be no final resolution until today and it has finally been the case.

The incident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix continues almost a week later. The British driver tried to overtake the Dutchman on lap 48, with the DRS open Lewis Hamilton was far superior, but Max Verstappen braked as late as possible at Turn 4 and caused both to go off track following a movement that could having exceeded the limits.

Although it is true that initially the commissioners who were present in Interlagos decided that an investigation was not even necessary, a few days later and after viewing new evidence of the incident, Mercedes decided that the most correct thing was to request a new review of the action and, to Red Bull’s surprise, the FIA ​​was receptive.

In order for the right to review to be accepted as the star’s team intended, the rules are very clear: “A new, significant and relevant element is needed ‘that was not’ available at the time of the decision in question” . A simple rule that apparently they had complied with in the Mercedes team.

It does not take very clever to realize that surely the images of Verstappen’s on-board camera offered by the FOM and F1 days later, were received by Mercedes as a new opportunity to demand justice in an action that they continue to consider illegal. .

Yesterday, Michael Masi confirmed that they had not been able to view these images, since they were not available to the commissioners assigned for this Qatar Grand Prix and, for that reason, they made the decision to leave everything pending until the next day. That is to say, today Friday, something very similar to what already happened last weekend with the suspension of Hamilton in Interlagos.

Finally and despite having the images, the FIA ​​has decided to reject Mercedes’ request for a new review of Verstappen’s maneuver at Interlagos, so everything will remain the same and neither will start Losail’s race with a disadvantage due to a retroactive sanction.

In Toto Wolff’s team they were fully aware that this could happen. However, this protest did not directly seek a sanction for Verstappen, which also, but was a clear message from that “diplomacy is over” said by the Mercedes team director after the end of the Brazilian GP last Sunday.