Features, price and more details

It hit the market in the summer of 2017 and how could it be otherwise, the Ford Fiesta It didn’t take long for the seventh generation to garner much of the attention – and sales – in its segment. Thus, it is not surprising that the oval brand wants to give continuity to its utility vehicle par excellence, with a complete restyling, which does not forget its sportier versions, although it does the ST Edition.

What you have in front of you are the first official images of the new Ford Fiesta, which will be ready to mid 2022 and that as you can see for yourself, it will maintain its variant of crossover aspect and its more sporty line. As usual, the range includes different versions, including the sporty ST, another called Van. For the first time, the Fiesta includes LED headlights in all variants with Matrix LED technology that offers high beams that do not dazzle.

Features of the Ford Fiesta 2022

Regarding the versions called Active and ST-Line. The first of them, as usual, includes specific and large wheels, a raised suspension and some specific moldings and protections on the underside of its body, in addition to the longitudinal roof bars. As for the second, it is characterized by having specific bumpers, larger wheels and a series of emblems located in different areas of the body, as well as tinted windows.

If we focus on the Active, some of the elements mentioned are perfectly recognizable despite the camouflage that this prototype includes, on the other hand, others have been buried by it, more intense in the back of the car than in the front.

However, on the front of the Ford Fiesta 2022 We will also find changes with respect to the current model, especially in the bumper, but also a grill that promises to be more aggressive and in headlights with different and led technology. light signature.

Behind, the reform promises to include some optical groups also revised and more robust bumpers although we can expect some extra surprise from Ford that has hidden this area of ​​the vehicle too much. However, the ST-Line completely reveals its rear and the only camouflage is found on the top of the taillights.

Inside, technology is the main protagonist, but there are also notable improvements in sections such as ergonomics or the general perceived quality. Some controls change their position and there are greater possibilities of customization and lighting, to conceive a more colorful and, at the same time, more complete Fiesta. Driving assistants and smultimedia system based on a 12.3-inch screen , are the great beneficiaries of the restyling at the equipment level.

Ford Fiesta 2022 data sheet

Longitude: 4.04

Width: 1.73

Height: 1.49

Battle: 2.49 meters

Weight: 1,179 kilos

Trunk: 311 liters

Engines: 1.0 EcoBoost of 100, 125 or 155 CV and 1.5 EcoBoost of 200 CV (ST)

Shifts: Six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic

Lightly Hybridized Motors

On a mechanical level, the mechanical Ecoboost MHEV already present in the current model, they are even more protagonists in the range of 2022. These gasoline engines with three cylinders and light hybridization with 48V network, They are Ford’s big bet for its utility at least until the year 2026, when electric mechanics or plug-in hybrids will be implemented. And let’s remember that in 2030, the brand hopes to electrify its entire range.

The Ecoboost Hybrid 1.0 engine has versions from 125 to 155 hp. According to Ford, efficiency has been improved by 5% thanks to the mild hybrid system. In the city you can save around 10%. Depending on the version, a seven-speed Powershift automatic transmission is available.

2022 Ford Fiesta range and prices

Developed by Ford Performance it includes improved Matrix Led headlights and new seats developed by the brand, as well as a front with a specific Chrystaline Gray grille. This version is based on the EcoBoost engine from 1.5 liters and 200 hp that allows an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 230 km / h. The torque figure of 290 Nm of torque occurs between 1,600 rpm and 4,000 rpm. Includes Normal Sport driving modes and a specific one Track which disables traction control and makes stability control less intrusive.

The arrival of the Ford Fiesta 2022 to our market is scheduled for mid 2022 and it will mean a change in this model similar to the one that caused the last restyling undertaken in its older brother, the Focus. Thus, it will continue to have its most outstanding versions, including the sportiest of all: the Fiesta ST. Their prices they will not undergo significant variations, remaining in the wide range that goes from 15,000 to 27,000 euros, approximately.

