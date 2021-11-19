FDA Approves Adult Booster Dose of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines | Univision Health News

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this Friday to give the general adult population a booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccines.
The decision comes after both pharmaceutical companies asked the FDA for authorization to use the third dose in the general population, something the government agency had ruled out in September.
After the passage of the FDA, now it will be the turn of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that must agree to expand the reinforcements of Pfizer and Moderna. CDC scientific advisers are expected to discuss next steps on Friday.
If the CDC agrees, tens of millions more people in America could have three doses of protection before the new year.
“These results demonstrate once again the usefulness of boosters in our effort to protect the population against this disease,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.
For its part, Moderna reported that the booster dose is 93% effective after six months from the second dose.
The decision turns into federal policy something that cities like New York or states like California, New Mexico and Colorado, among others, already allowed.
The Sars-CoV-2 pandemic has killed more than 5.1 million people worldwide since the virus was first detected in China in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. The US is the country with the most deaths with more than 768,000, followed by Brazil, India and Mexico.
But the World Health Organization estimates that, taking into account the excess mortality, the toll of victims of Covid-19 could be two or three times higher.
The vaccine booster dose debate
But there are those who debate the advisability of giving priority to the booster vaccine, since those who are infected with the full regimen have a very low probability of developing serious symptoms that require them to be hospitalized.
Although they warn that deaths among those vaccinated are not zero. They are currently one in 100,000 per week, compared to 14 per 100,000 per week for the unvaccinated.
And above all because the reinforcements in the population of the most advanced countries will not solve the pandemic as long as the impoverished countries, especially in Africa, continue with very low vaccination rates.
“It would be really unfortunate if we do all this hard work on vaccination and then find ourselves regressing once again, due to an emerging variant in some other part of the world,” Dr. Celine Gounder, a leading disease specialist, told AFP. infectious diseases and professor at New York University.
Last week, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned the fact that rich countries are supplying six times more doses of booster vaccines daily than the primary doses applied in low-income countries. income.