Fans think they’ve discovered Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

The story of Cyberpunk 2077 it’s tragic. Everyone believed that he would be a serious candidate for GOTY at The Game Awards 2021 and instead ended up passing with more pain than glory. The above does not mean that it is garbage and it is that there is a game that is very worthwhile. Maybe you haven’t bought it yet, but you do want to play it. That is why it will catch your attention to know that fans think they have discovered a clue that tells them that Cyberpunk 2077 coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

The thing is, users of the r / GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit paid a lot of attention to the video that Xbox released to announce the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles. This is a video that shows different next generation games available on Xbox Game Pass running in the cloud.

The interesting thing about the trailer is that a short clip of a cyberpunk-themed FPS appears. Looking at it in more detail we can see that the game character is using the Overture revolver from the CD Projekt RED RPG. You can see it below:

Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass?

Shortly after, another user discovered that the clip that Microsoft used in the commercial comes from an official gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077. This dispels any doubt and confirms that Xbox used official RPG footage in its video.

That Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass is not at all far-fetched. After all, The Witcher: Wild Hunt, a game also developed by CD Projekt RED and distributed by Warner Bros. was now available on the service. In addition, Microsoft has made considerable investments to make Xbox Game Pass attractive and important games. Secondly, Cyberpunk 2077 It has been so cheap in recent months that it makes us think that its long-term sales have not been as expected.

That said, the reality is that the discovery of the fans does not confirm anything. Is it possible that I sees Cyberpunk 2077? Undoubtedly. However, what we saw in the video is not a confirmation either.

At LEVEL UP we will stay tuned and inform you when we know more about the possible arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass.

And you, do you think we will see Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass sooner or later? Tell us in the comments.

