‘Eternals’: Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek and Other Actors Considered to Play Druig – Movie News

This time the fate of the world is in the hands of the ‘Eternals’, super powerful beings created by the Celestials, an ancient cosmic race responsible for maintaining the balance of the universe. You already watched the movie?

The third film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally reached theaters in our country, it is about Eternals, directed by the Oscar winner, Chloé zhao (Nomadland) and starring a large cast led by Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma chan, Richard Madden and Barry keoghan, who plays Druig, an eternal with mind control powers, but Did you know that Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek and other actors were considered for this same role?

It is no secret that Keanu fans have been asking for his inclusion in the MCU for years, even the congratulations of Marvel Studios on his last birthday aroused enormous suspicions.. However, so far nothing has been achieved and at the end of this year we will see him together with Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci and the mexican Eréndira ibarra on Matrix: Resurrections.

Druig is one of the Eternals who have a mission to protect humanity from deviants, a dangerous race of aliens.



However, the sympathetic Canadian actor was not the only one to be considered to play Druig, according to information revealed by IMDb, Luke evans, Rami Malek and Ian McShane, were also on the list of potential candidates. Interestingly, none of this group of actors has previously participated in any MCU title.

Can you imagine Malek leaving the mask of Lyutsifer Safin from 007: No Time to Die to get into Druig’s robe? A character who, at least within the MCU, stopped the massacre of Tenochtitlán by the Spanish army of Hernán Cortés. And also one of the first Eternals who raised his voice before Ajak (Salma Hayek), so we are not talking about any member of this group of superheroes.

And don’t lose sight of Druig, as he himself Barry keoghan has expressed interest in multiple interviews for his character to interact with other big-name superheroes, so we could have future cameos that change the fate of the MCU. “Loki, Thor definitely and Spiderman. I love Thor: Ragnarok too, it’s a deadly movie”, mentioned in an interview with Comicbook.

On the other hand, the protagonist of The sacrifice of the sacred deer He also shared his keen interest in crossing paths with newcomer Adam Warlock from Will poulter, revealed to ScreenRant. “It would be Adam Warlock, now that you mention it. I was hoping there was one more interview asking that. I would love to cross paths and, again, being a huge Will Poulter fan and my friend, just yeah. There is so much scope for fun and exploring too“.

Barry Keoghan wants Druig to meet Loki, Thor, Spider-Man and Adam Warlock, would you like to see these moments?



Do not forget that Eternals It is already in cinemas in our country and the rest of the cast is made up of Kumail Nanjiani, Lia mchugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry keoghan, Ma Dong-seok and Kit harington, who stars in a revealing post-credit scene and here we tell you its meaning and connection with Blade (Mahershala Ali), the famous Marvel vampire slayer.