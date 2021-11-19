Eric Abidal’s wife files for divorce for infidelity with Hamraoui

AFP

Paris France / 19.11.2021





Hayet Abidal, wife of the former French international Eric Abidal, announced this Friday that will file for divorce after the former player confessed that he had a relationship with Kheira Hamraoui, the Paris Saint-Germain player attacked on 4 November.

“Hayet Abidal will request a divorce in Barcelona. After the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday night that the footballer’s phone chip was in the name of her husband Eric Abidal, he confessed that he had an adulterous relationship with Madame Hamraoui, “his lawyer said in the statement sent to AFP. Nicolas Cellupica.

Protagonist of a bizarre case that has garnered international attention, Hamraoui, a 31-year-old French international, was returning from a dinner at his club in a vehicle with his partner Aminata Diallo and went victim of an assault by two individuals, who gave him several blows “on the legs with an iron bar”.

Police arrested Diallo last week, who spent 36 hours being interrogated by investigators before being released without charge.

According to a source close to the case, Hamraoui told investigators that his mobile card was “in the name of his ex.” and these established that the owner was the former player Eric Abidal, sports director of the Barcelona from 2018 to 2021, years in which the soccer player belonged to the Spanish club.

The hypothesis of a love revenge from the environment of Abidal It is “a track considered among others,” the public prosecutor’s office told AFP on Monday. Versailles, without ruling out the possibility that both the former player and his wife have to testify.

“As for the court case itself, he hopes he can clean up his honor and reputation, tarnished by rumors., and reiterates its desire to be heard as soon as possible, in a case that has already claimed several collateral victims, “added the attorney for Hayet Abidal.

Asked by AFP, the former player’s lawyer Olivier martin I affirm that will not make “any comments at the moment”.