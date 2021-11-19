Emma Watson thanks Harry Potter fans for being inclusive

Emma Watson thanked Harry Potter fans for making the fandom a “loving and inclusive place” ahead of a unique reunion special.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (November 17), the 31-year-old reflected on her career as the wizarding franchise marks two decades since the premiere of the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher’s Stone.

Watson, who was 11 when she first took on the role of bookworm Hermione Granger, shared two photos from the film’s set, including one of her with Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. The trio will reunite for a new special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, for HBO Max.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (remains) my favorite fictional character of all time,” Watson wrote in the caption.

As she paid tribute to her co-stars, she thanked the Harry Potter fans for always being welcoming to everyone.

“Thank you to the fans who have continued to show their support long after the last chapter closed,” he said.

“The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.”

Harry Potter fans have fought to reclaim their fandom, and to make it a place of affirmation for trans people and the wider LGBT + community.

In March, a stop motion series that finally brings trans representation to Hogwarts: Lego Harry Potter and the transgender witch, a stop motion series premiered on YouTube.

Earlier in September 2020, a superfan sold her memorabilia collection to raise money for the young transgender charity Mermaids.

Meanwhile, Emma Watson and her co-stars have come out in favor of transgender rights, unlike a certain writer.

Watson said in June 2020: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are.”

And he added: “I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. The magical cast will gather on set to discuss the making of the original films. It will air on HBO Max beginning January 1, 2022 in the United States. The British broadcaster has yet to be confirmed.

Watson added: “I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and he started counting … BUT I KNEW IT VERY WELL !!! And I still do.

“I am proud not only of what we, as a group, bring as actors to the franchise, but also of the children who became young adults who walked that path.

“Now I look at my co-stars and am very proud of what each one of us has become as a person. I am proud that we have been kind to each other, that we have supported each other and that we have sustained something meaningful.”