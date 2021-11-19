Emma Roberts bets on these products to show off a luminous skin every day

Hydrated, luminous, with blurred wrinkles … We all dream of perfect skin. That is why we are always looking for the best eye contour, the most effective anti-aging creams or the most powerful facial serum. If the same thing happens to you and you are a beauty junkie like us, we have very good news for you. We have discovered which are the essential products of Emma roberts to show off a luminous skin every day. And we know that famous women have access to the best aesthetic treatments and the most select beauty products in the world, so if they really recommend something, we also want to add it to our toiletry bag.

Emma has confessed on her Instagram Stories that she is a very fan of the products of Dr. Barbara Sturm, an expert surgeon in inflammatory processes and one of the most sought-after doctors in the ‘celebrity’ universe. We know that Katie Holmes also uses their products (such as Victoria Beckham, the Kardashians, Emma Stone and other celebrities).

Dr. Sturm’s products are a must have for beauty addicts. The expert was the first to discover the benefits of blood with topical application and, for this reason, she started to make creams with the plasma of her patients. His ability to rejuvenate faces and muscles with PRP (platelet rich plasma) gave him prestige and the rest is history.

Emma Roberts. (Reuters)

One of the essential products for Emma is the serum with hyaluronic acid of the doctor. Contains highly concentrated short and long chain hyaluronic molecules that provide deep short and long term hydration (short chain molecules are able to penetrate deeper into the skin, replenishing moisture deposits in the long term). It has an instant effect: the skin looks much firmer and hydrated. What’s more, blurs wrinkles caused by dehydration. Do you want to try it? It is available, for example, on the Tacha website and can be yours for 260 euros. If you want to treat yourself to ‘beauty’, don’t think twice.

Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum. (Courtesy)

The actress also uses the Super Anti-Aging Serum from the same brand. This powerful concentrate is an anti-aging cocktail that contains active ingredients that nourish the skin while visibly reducing the depth of fine lines and wrinkles. It reduces inflammation and aberrations of the skin, while replacing the skin’s moisture deposits, using a high-quality complex of short and long chain hyaluronic acid. It also contains special extracts of Purslane and Skullcap and other strong antioxidants, which support the regenerative power of cells by increasing telomerase activity. It costs 295 euros (Tacha).

Barbara Sturm’s anti-aging serum. (Courtesy)

But we all know well that the essential step of any beauty routine is Cleaning. Emma goes for the cleansing foam from Dr. Sturm. Its powerful natural active ingredients promote epidermal regeneration at the beginning of your skincare routine, while aloe vera and panthenol soothe irritations. Provides a gentle and deep cleansing without disturbing the skin’s natural hydration balance. The price? 55 euros (strikethrough).