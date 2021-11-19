Emily Watson, in the shade of an apple tree

2021-11-19 06:00:29 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal



Photos: Internet

Although he was rejected in his first application to enter the School of Acting, today he holds the Donostia award for his acting career, Oscar nominations and the Golden Globe. He is also an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Emily Margaret Watson made us cry since her debut in Breaking the waves 1996, and two years later she played a real celista who loses faculties with Hilary and Jackie, receiving countless honors for these roles.

Her role as a blind woman for Red Dragon together with Ralph Fiennes he also brought him countless compliments in 2002.

The TV did not deny his participation and has offered him roles of great complexity such as those played in the series The apple tree patio, Geniuses and Chernobyl, among others.

Steven Spielberg, with his clinical eye when choosing actors, offered him a place in his film War Horse (2011).

Watson has also labored for the respected Robert Altman on his laureate Gosford Park and Tim Burton inside Corpse bride.

From his record we extract Down the curtain, directed by Tim Robbins, and Angela’s ashes, led by Alan Parker, more Miss potter, The book Thief and The theory of everything.

For many years Emily Watson was a member of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. Today he is 54 years old and does not stop working.