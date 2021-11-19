Ed Sheeran Joins “Pokémon Go”: Collaboration Details

The freshest news about Ed Sheeran it does not account for the release of a new song, the conquest of an award, nor does it anticipate a concert tour. The name of the English musician resonates this week among fans of the videogames after the announcement of your arrival Pokemon go.

The collaboration is not the first of its kind: singer Katy Perry had participated in moves of Niantic, the studio that develops the game.

What will the collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Pokemon go?

The creators of the installment gamer they announced a event with Ed Sheeran as the protagonist that will begin on Monday, November 22 and that will run until the last day of the current month. The young singer behind hits like Shape of You and the most recent Overpass Graffiti perform some kind of action within Pokemon go although it is not yet known for sure what format the show will have.

Following The Verge, Niantic has not yet said if it will be with a pre-recorded video or if there will be an avatar of Sheeran within the game. Of course: they have said that the crossover will include songs from the musician’s new album, entitled “=” (it has the equal sign as its title).

As part of this collaboration, in-game items will also be offered, including special characters and T-shirts bearing the name of Sheeran’s new album.

Inside the game will be t-shirts with the logo (and name) of the new Ed Sheeran album. By: (Photo: Niantic)

In the middle of the year, Niantic organized the Go Fest event, which according to Eurogamer generated about $ 21 million.

Pokemon follow in the footsteps of Fortnite and the Roblox universe

The participation of musicians (in addition to collaboration with premiere films and even series) is a strategy that is repeated in different environments gamer. In recent years the move was particularly evident in Fortnite: Battle Royale, where concerts have been held with the participation of renowned artists such as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, among others.

On Roblox, a platform that includes many simple video games, musical concerts were also held, with rapper shows and the release of an Ava Max album, among other actions. All this has points in common with the new metaverse rise, virtual universes that emulate current practices in the real world, for example musical concerts. To the unsuspecting, Facebook recently changed its name to Meta and made explicit its interest in this growing technology.