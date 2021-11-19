Don’t Look Up already has first reactions from critics, they compare it to Dr. Strangelove and Network

One of the great challenges of our time is global warming, and although a movie cannot make a difference, Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay, aims to make the public aware of the danger that looms over the world and that many times he prefers to ignore himself. According to the first reactions that appeared on social networks, the film is hilarious and a successful satire of what is currently happening.

The film has a cast of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the main roles, and in supporting roles we have Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate. Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. The plot revolves around some scientists trying to make the world aware of the imminent impact of an asteroid against Earth.

We can highlight among the first reactions the fact that they compare her with Dr. Unusual or How I Learned to Not Worry and Love the Bomb – 99% (Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb), by Stanley Kubrick, a comedy about nuclear war and its possible consequences, as well as with Power That Kills – 91% (1976) (Network). Everything indicates that Netflix has a very notable competitor for the awards season.

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up is a dead serious and hilarious end of the world comedy, a Melancholia meets Dr. Strangelove —with a top ensemble in fine form, led by DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Streep. DiCaprio had been seeking a film to address the climate crisis in just the right way. – Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) November 19, 2021

DON’T LOOK UP: I suspect the Academy will find this very shrimpy. Much to discuss, including Leonardo DiCaprio in a love triangle with two women over 40, Ariana Grande as Vox Lux, and a terrifyingly yassified Cate Blanchett as faux Mika Brzezinski – Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 19, 2021

We’ve seen how the US reacts to an impending apocalyptic disaster in other movies, but how would we REALLY react? #DontLookUp is a hilarious & horrifying satire about how painstakingly hard it is for us to actually save the day. It’s what you expect, but it’s super entertaining pic.twitter.com/MmjDztw5nX – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 19, 2021

DON’T LOOK UP is a present-day DR. STRANGELOVE – a funny, sickening, brilliant reminder of just how fucked the world will be if we don’t quickly get our shit together. Great perfs by one of the best casts ever assembled. Hilarious song from Ariana / Cudi. Stay thru the end credits! pic.twitter.com/CCysSsbazv – Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) November 19, 2021

DON’T LOOK UP has some sharp capitalist and political satire if inconsistent humor. Leonardo DiCaprio is incredibly great here and gets an explosive Peter Finch in Network moment. Streep, Lawrence and Rylance are all good. Ariana Grande’s song is fucking hilarious. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/7VIhj0NAwV – Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 19, 2021

Don’t Look Up is a brilliant political satire and Adam McKay at his best. Easily the funniest film I’ve seen all year. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, & Mark Rylance are all freaking great in this. Oh, and Ariana Grande’s Just Look Up needs to be nominated. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/PTcizxYKoA – Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 19, 2021

Adam McKay’s #DontLookUp is outrageously funny w / satire that’s absolutely on-point. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & Meryl Streep are marvelous. Timothée Chalamet is the MVP. Nicholas Britell’s score, perfect. Editor Hank Corwin is a master at smash cuts, heightening comedy pic.twitter.com/nIUlisCAqK – Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 19, 2021

#DontLookUp is a bummer of a movie … in a GOOD way. Eye-opening look into our inevitable demise unless something changes. Leonardo DiCaprio is spectacular. Ariana Grande’s original song is another contender for that competitive race. Fake teeth will be very memorable for many. pic.twitter.com/L2vxffPOme – Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 19, 2021

ARMAGEDDON as a comedy, #DontLookUp is a scathing – and oft hilarious – commentary on social media / big tech culture, Leo, Lawrence & Rylance all slay, Adam McKay’s best overall work by far, SAG ensemble heavyweight, Netflix’s most accessibly entertaining awards film to date pic.twitter.com/LvSqw2K8Fd – EW (@ErickWeber) November 19, 2021

#DontLookUp is absolutely hilarious, pretty depressing & flat-out brilliant. A perfect social & political satire for our times, like Dr. Strangelove meets Idiocracy. Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence are so good but also loved Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet & Ariana Grande – Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 19, 2021

“Don’t Look Up” is brilliant. Razor-sharp satire that asks why we aren’t all more terrified by an existential threat to our planet, while being very, very funny. Define “Dr Strangelove” and “Network” vibes. DiCaprio is superb, among an insane cast. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/D9426PZYjq – Andrew Marszal (@andrewmarszal) November 19, 2021

