Don’t Look Up already has first reactions from critics, they compare it to Dr. Strangelove and Network

One of the great challenges of our time is global warming, and although a movie cannot make a difference, Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay, aims to make the public aware of the danger that looms over the world and that many times he prefers to ignore himself. According to the first reactions that appeared on social networks, the film is hilarious and a successful satire of what is currently happening.

The film has a cast of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the main roles, and in supporting roles we have Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate. Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. The plot revolves around some scientists trying to make the world aware of the imminent impact of an asteroid against Earth.

We can highlight among the first reactions the fact that they compare her with Dr. Unusual or How I Learned to Not Worry and Love the Bomb – 99% (Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb), by Stanley Kubrick, a comedy about nuclear war and its possible consequences, as well as with Power That Kills – 91% (1976) (Network). Everything indicates that Netflix has a very notable competitor for the awards season.

Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay, is a very serious and hilarious comedy about the end of the world, Melancholy meets Dr. Strangelove, with a cast of first-rate in good shape, led by DiCaprio, Lawrence and Streep. DiCaprio had been looking for a movie to tackle the climate crisis in the right way.

I suspect the Academy will find this very cheesy. Much to discuss, including Leonardo DiCaprio in a love triangle with two women over 40, Ariana Grande as Vox Lux and a terribly enhanced Cate Blanchett as the fake Mika Brzezinski.

We’ve seen how America reacts to impending apocalyptic disaster in other movies, but how would we REALLY react? #DontLookUp is a hilarious and horrible satire on how hard it is for us to save the day. It’s what you expect, but it’s super entertaining.

DON’T LOOK UP is a DR. Current STRANGELOVE – A fun, disgusting, brilliant reminder of just how screwed up the world will be if we don’t agree quickly. Great performances from one of the best casts ever assembled. Hilarious Ariana / Cudi song. Stay in the end credits!

DON’T LOOK UP has a sharp capitalist and political satire albeit inconsistent humor. Leonardo DiCaprio is insanely cool here and gets an explosive moment from Peter Finch on Network. Streep, Lawrence, and Rylance are good. Ariana Grande’s song is fucking funny. #DontLookUp

Don’t Look Up is a brilliant political satire and Adam McKay at his best. Easily the funniest movie I’ve seen all year. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Mark Rylance are all insanely great at this. Oh, and Ariana Grande’s Just Look Up needs a nomination. #DontLookUp

Adam McKay’s #DontLookUp is hilarious with absolutely spot-on satire. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep are wonderful. Timothée Chalamet is the main actor. Nicholas Britell’s score, perfect. Editor Hank Corwin is a master at cuts, enhancing comedy.

#DontLookUp is a movie bummer … in a GOOD way. An eye-opening look at our inevitable demise unless something changes. Leonardo DiCaprio is spectacular. Ariana Grande’s original song is another contender for that competitive race. False teeth will be very memorable for many.

ARMAGEDDON as a comedy, #DontLookUp is a scathing, and often hilarious commentary on social media / big-tech culture, Leo, Lawrence, and Rylance all do great, Adam McKay’s best work overall, the heavyweight of the Screen Actors Guild, Netflix’s most accessible and entertaining award film to date.

#DontLookUp is absolutely fun, quite depressing and brilliant. A perfect social and political satire for our time, as Dr. Strangelove meets Idiocracy. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are so good but I also loved Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

Don’t Look Up is brilliant. An edgy satire that asks why we’re not all more terrified of an existential threat to our planet, while being very, very funny. There is definitely an air of ‘Dr Strangelove’ and ‘Network’. DiCaprio is magnificent, among a crazy cast. #DontLookUp

