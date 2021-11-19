Dollar closing today November 18, 2021 in Mexico; exchange rate

At the close of today, November 18, 2021, the dollar American is in 20.7632 pesos, according to information from Banco de México (Banxico).

The Mexican peso ended the day with a loss of 9.44 cents or 0.46 percent, which meant a day of losses after yesterday’s gain.

It should be remembered that yesterday, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the US currency ended the day at 20.6688 units.

The dollar

Gabriela Siller Pagaza, economic analyst at Grupo Financiero BASE, indicated that the significant rise in the exchange rate today reminds us of how sensitive the Mexican peso is to what is happening abroad.

Because, despite the fact that Mexico has almost no commercial relationship with Turkey, the peso was dragged down by the depreciation of the Turkish lira, which fell 4 percent in response to the 100 basis point cut in its rate.

On the other hand, the weekly number of new applications for unemployment benefits in USA It was 268 thousand records, which means a figure slightly higher than expected.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico