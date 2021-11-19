“Do you want it to be a mediocre place?” YouTube founder lashes out at ending public dislikes

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

A few days ago, YouTube announced the decision to end the public counting of dislikes, arguing that it is an effort to prevent coordinated attacks against creators. The move upset much of the community and even sparked a response from the platform’s founder, who protested on the site.

If you are familiar with the history of YouTube, you know that the first video on the platform is Me at the Zoo. It is a video created by Jawe Karim, co-founder of YouTube, and which has added more than 200 million views since it was uploaded in 2005. It is a key video in the history of YouTube, so it is significant that Karim will use it to protest against the change.

What Karim did was edit the description of the video to include a lengthy criticism of the decision to remove the dislikes. The YouTube co-founder sees this as a change for the worse as it will make it more difficult to identify what quality content is available on the platform.

“The ability to quickly and easily identify bad content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform. Why? Because not all user-generated content is good. It cannot be. In fact, most of it is not good and that is fine. The idea was never that all content is good. The idea was, however, that among all the immense amount of content there were great creations waiting to be exhibited ”, he explained.

YouTube co-founder didn’t save anything

In other news

Later, Karim explained that it seems to be a measure that only supports mediocrity: “The process works and has a name: wisdom of the masses. The process is broken when the platform interferes. So the platform inevitably loses quality. Does YouTube want to be a place where everything is mediocre? Because nothing can be great if nothing is great. There’s just one thing more important in business than ‘do it better’ and it’s about ‘don’t screw it up.’

Remember that YouTube did not completely remove dislikes. It will only end the public count, but creators can continue to see the amount of dislikes they have received.

And you, what do you think about this situation? Do you think Karim’s criticism is correct? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more YouTube related news.

Related Video: News Summary



Source