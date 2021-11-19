Didn’t the actress want to record with him? CELEBRITIES The Intransigent

After his rise to fame for “The Hunger Games” the name of Jennifer Lawrence He became one of the most sought after by directors and screenwriters in Hollywood. In 2015, the diva recorded the movie “Passengers”And which included her first intimate scene, but the fact that her partner was a married man made Jennifer Lawrence a little nervous.

“I had my first real sex scene a couple of weeks ago, and it was really weird. It was really strange… And everything was done right, nobody did anything wrong. Is a strange experience“He said, about dealing with his own stress levels and revealed what he did to cope with the scene:” I got really, really drunk. But then that made me more anxious when I got home, because I thought, ‘What did I do?’

It should be remembered that at that time Chris pratt He was married to fellow actress Anna Farris, for which reason Jennifer Lawrence It seemed a bit weird to have intimate scenes with him. The actor confirmed the version of the diva when in an interview he admitted to having tried to give Jen the best scenario: “She wanted to have some wine, so we did it, and it was good”, but it was not infallible either.

As mentioned Jennifer Lawrence At the time, what she felt next was a feeling of guilt that only calmed down after talking to her mother for comfort. “So I called my mom and said, ‘Will you tell me it’s okay?’ He was very vulnerable. And you don’t know what is too much. You want to make it real, you want everything to be real, but then… That was the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever been, ”added the diva.

Finally the scenes were shot and the efforts of both paid off: “Passengers” grossed more than 300 million dollars worldwide, but although it loved the fans, the same did not happen with the critics. The specialists gave it only a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the consensus is that “Passengers shows that Chris pratt and Jennifer Lawrence they work well together. “