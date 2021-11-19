Did the legend of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández with El Tri end up in controversy?

ESPN presents the reasons why it will be difficult for ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to wear the colors of the Mexican National Team again

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is not considered for the Mexican National Team led by Gerardo Martino and, recently, Tri sources confirmed to ESPN that, although he scores a hundred goals, he “does not return” to the national team., despite the defeats against USA, Canada and the lack of a goal in the offensive players that the Argentine has called up during 2021, such as Raul Jimenez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martin.

Javier Hernández with El Tri. Getty Images

Time is against you

The attacker from Guadalajara, Jalisco, turned 33 on June 1 and it is difficult for him to return to the Mexican National Team, as Gerardo Martino was chosen by the Mexican Soccer Federation as the technician in charge of the process towards Qatar 2022, with a view to extending his stay if he plays a good role in the World Cup.

In case the opposite happens after the twenty-second world cup, Hernández Balcázar will be six months away from turning 35 and in the next appointment to the fair he will be 38 years old, so it seems difficult to be taken into account, because there are forwards in El Tri who will arrive younger, in addition to those who join during that period.

New generations

In addition to Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín, there are strikers in the orbit of El Tri with a view to wearing the shirt in the future in the medium term, such as Santiago Giménez and Santiago Muñoz.

Santiago Giménez, 20 years old and with previous passage through selections with an age limit, was called up for the first time with the absolute team for the friendly match against Ecuador, in which he lined up as a starter and participated for 67 minutes, in which he showed his speed and vision to associate with his teammates in the last third of the attack.

For its part, Santiago Muñoz has not made his debut with the senior team, but he has been part of the U-17 youth processes in the World Cup and the U-23 in the classification heading to Tokyo 2020.

At 19 years old, the attacker predicts a promising future because, in a ‘rhyme’ with the career of ‘Chicharito’, he caught the attention of English Newcastle at an early age, although he has not debuted with the first team, as was the case with Hernández with Manchester United at age 21.

Irregularity after Russia 2018

After his participation in Russia 2018, in which he scored a goal against South Korea, Javier scored two goals in friendly duels against Paraguay, the United States and disappeared from the radar of El Tri after the 0-3 victory against the ‘Stars and Stripes’.

At club level, in the 2018-19 campaign, the forward alternated starting at West Ham United, with 25 games, 14 of them as a starter and scored seven goals. The following year it went on sale to Seville, a team with which it failed to establish itself for six months. and recorded nine appearances with just one goal, before leaving Europe after nearly ten years at top level to sign with MLS.

With the Los Angeles club, ‘Chicharito’ went through a convulsive first football cycle, because a series of injuries separated him from the activity and he only played twelve duels, with two targets on his personal account.

In this season, The Mexican has also suffered physical discomfort, however, he has participated in 21 games and sent the ball to the net 17 times.