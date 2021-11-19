Did Jorge Alcocer resign from the Ministry of Health?… This is what we know about the rumor

This Friday morning, the alleged resignation of Jorge Alcocer What health Secretary of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

However, the Presidency of the Republic has not made a statement to confirm or rule out this version.

The information was released by journalist Miguel Cantón Zetina, who explained the reasons that caused the Exit of the official.

In a tweet he noted that the resignation is due to the age de Alcocer (75 years old), in addition to wanting to spend more time with his family.

However, the main reason would be that it has been overshadowed by the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This coupled with the recent scolding from the president Lopez Obrador for not having been able to solve the problem of the shortage of medicines in the country.

Mainly drugs to treat different types of Cancer, including the child; which has provoked repeated protests from parents.

“Presented, the resignation of Dr Jorge Alcocer by @SSalud_mx. Reasons: age and lack of time for his family; the shadow and shine of @HLGatell, the uncomfortable student; neglect of cancer patients and, obviously, the scolded public of @lopezobrador_, who had previously elevated him, ”wrote Cantón Zetina.

If so, it was about time that out of dignity he did it. Late resignation, always put aside Dr Alcocer. – Elvira RebolloM. (@vivireb) November 19, 2021

AMLO He has denied that it was a scolding and pointed out that sometimes passion wins him over; at the same time that he supported his confidence in Alcocer.

So far, everything is a journalistic rumor, since the federal government has not been pronounced.

It should be noted that who accompanied President López Obrador to the summit trilateral with Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau was López-Gatell and not Alcocer.

Alcocer continues working

Although the government did not rule directly on the alleged resignation, the Health Secretary posted a tweet showing that Alcocer is still working.