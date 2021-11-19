DiCaprio to be the murderous preacher Jim Jones

Leonardo DiCaprio likes biopics. Since he founded his company Appian Way Productions in 2001 and produced ‘The Revenant’, by Alejandro Iñarritu, winner of three Oscars, which told the true story of the hunter Hugh Glass, he has been fascinated by the biopics of all kinds of characters. He played the con artist Frank Abagnale in the movie ‘Catch Me If You Can’, the businessman and mogul Howard Hughes in ‘The Aviator’, the founder of the FBI in ‘J. Edgar ‘, or fraud broker Jordan Belfort in’ The Wolf of Wall Street ‘. Currently, Appian is in the production of Apple’s ‘Shining Girls’, another biopic, here starring Elizabeth Moss.

Now it has been known that DiCaprio will play the cult leader and preacher, Jim Jones, who caused the largest mass suicide in history in 1978. It occurred in Jonestown (Guyana) in northeastern South America on November 18, 1978, and took the lives of 918 people. MGM will take on this feature film project written by screenwriter Scott Rosenberg (‘Venom’), who will also serve as executive producer, alongside DiCaprio himself, with Appian Way.

Jones founded the People’s Temple in Indianapolis in 1955. In the 1970s, he openly rejected traditional Christianity and claimed that he was God himself. He created Jonestown, a commune that he founded in the northwest of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (South America, near Venezuela), and attracted crowds of followers by proclaiming a paradise free from the control of the US government. In November 1978 the US sent a commission to investigate led by Leo Ryan, and a shooting took place where Ryan and his men as well as four deserters from the Jones sect were killed, and the preacher organized the mass suicide-murder causing that all his followers drank a liquid with cyanide. There were 918 members of the cult, including 304 children. Some devastating events that in his jump to the cinema will be led by DiCaprio and sponsored by MGM.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s schedule is complete. It will premiere in the coming weeks ‘Don’t Look Up’, a Netflix comedy directed by Adam McKay, which stars in the film alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande, among others. And it has pending for 2022 ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, by Martín Scorsese, for Apple Originals Films.

The Jim Jones biopic has no confirmed title or director yet, and is expected to begin shooting in mid-2022.