Despite being “canceled”, Chris Pratt offers autographed items for sale

Chris pratt has been involved in several controversies that have caused it to be “canceled” on more than one occasion, and was even named “the worst Chris in Hollywood”, but it will still put items of its own up for sale. films autographed by him.

“If you are a collector of movie items or know someone who loves autographed photographs, toys, posters and that sort of thing […] click on the link for my bio and see some of the amazing memorabilia coming soon. “

In his publication in his official account of Instagram, Pratt revealed that the products it will put on sale with SWAU will be official franchise items such as Lego, Marvel, Jurassic world, Mario, Garfield, Parks and Recreation.

How much do Pratt items cost?

Pratt offers autographed products for sale

According to the official page of SWAU, Pratt autographed items will be priced at $ 350. Fans will also be able to submit their own items to be signed by the actor who stars in Garfield’s new movie, as we informed you in The Truth News.

Currently, the items are on pre-sale. And according to the page, “all pre-ordered items will have the SWAU hologram for free, protecting the value and ability to collect your investment for decades to come.”

Some of Pratt’s 33.6 million Instagram followers questioned whether the funds raised from the sales will go to charity but, so far, the actor has not responded to such questions from fans.

Why was Chris Pratt “canceled”?

Chris Pratt is canceled for his birthday message to his wife

Chris Pratt was canceled after thanking his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for giving him a “beautiful and healthy” daughter because his ex-wife, Anna Faris and he share a son with special needs after having a stroke at birth.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!