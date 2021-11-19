Depression, postpartum, polyamory and dissatisfaction: the second season of Perfect Lives dares with the most controversial topics

Series starring women are experiencing a boom in the audiovisual industry. This same week it was released

Yellowjackets, Last week we got to see Bill Clinton’s sex scandal told (finally) from Monica Lewinsky’s point of view and how to forget about the big hit of the year, Mare of Easttown, starring

Kate winslet. And it seems that the female point of view is in high demand in fiction. With this premise arose

Perfect life, created and starring

Leticia Dolera placeholder image, whom we knew skating in the halls of the institute of When leaving class. Much has happened since then, and the actress and director has become a rebellious woman, which has brought her many

headaches.

In the first season of Perfect Life we ​​met

Maria, a fully planned life dentist who sees her entire life shattered into a thousand pieces when

her boyfriend leaves her. After this, he decides to let himself go and at a birthday party he consumes ecstasy and ends up sleeping with

Gari, the home gardener, a man with an intellectual disability. Thus begins the review of the life of María, Esther and Cris, three thirty-something in full

existential crisis, which ended with a Maria about to give birth and not knowing what awaited her. And what awaited him? They tell us that now, in the second season.

Because what happens when the

maternity Isn’t it the path of roses that it was supposed to be? What if you feel bad about being a mother and losing your own self between bottles and diapers? That’s what happens to

Maria (Leticia Dolera) who, after taking the step of

have a child with GariA situation that is not the easiest in the world in itself, she suddenly finds that she has given birth for six months and does not feel that she loves her child. It may seem

extreme, truth? Well, it happens more often than it seems, but it is not talked about. And then there is Gari, who has finally fulfilled his dream of being a father but is beginning to notice the barriers that society puts on

People with disabilities. It is not that he had not noticed them before, it is that he had always had a desire to improve, but his new situation will make him feel anger and frustration, which will make him

get away from your child.

Esther, the eternal adolescent, it seems that she has finally settled her head with

Julia, 15 years older than her. They have known each other for 4 months, they already live together and are

planning the wedding. That’s good, right? Well no. When you do not do things because you want to but because it is what you are supposed to do, the

insecurities they emerge with more impetus. And that is what will happen to Esther, who will return to extreme attitudes to deny the passage of time.

And then there is the always perfect

Cris, who precisely because she demanded to be good at everything (work, family, friends …), had a

crisis in the past season. It seems that now everything is better and she shares with her husband

Pablo taking care of the girls and the house. Communication flows, which leads them to consider the option of

open the couple. And that’s fine when you do it because you want but if you try to cover possible

marital problems it is doomed to failure.

And so, broadly speaking, is the

Molotov cocktail) that we are going to meet in this second season of Perfect Life, that you can see in

Movistar + from November 19.