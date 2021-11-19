Delivery-reception process begins in Sinaloa municipality

Sinaloa, Sinaloa.- The municipal president of Sinaloa municipality reported that yesterday they were meeting to formally initiate what is the delivery reception, which was attended by the attorney general, the secretary of the City Council, Material Resources and Public Works, Legal, Treasury and the municipal president. And on behalf of the elected mayor, Rolando Mercado Araujo, were all their elected councilors.

He pointed out that he began by going to areas to review what they have in analytics and see what exists in person, what they have and what they don’t.

María Beatriz León Rubio commented that the first area they will go to will be Public Works, and regarding the days and times in which the elected councilors will be presenting to get to know the function of the areas, it will be seen daily and they will agree with the secretary of the City Council, so that is to say that every day they will be agreeing to see with which area they are going to proceed after reviewing one and thus be able to provide better attention from the councilors to the councilors elected.

Continuity

The mayor was questioned about whether she has the information of the officials of her administration who will continue with the next one, since the elected mayor once mentioned that several areas will have continuity because they are unionized and they do an excellent job and they fulfill the function and requirements to carry out a good role in the administration, to which he pointed out that this is a decision of the president-elect, since he will determine who leaves and who stays, but if he makes the decision that Several of the officials continue, he applauds you, since there are many officials, the vast majority with vast experience and great responsibility that will be very useful to the elected mayor, but everything is a matter of his decision.

She stressed that the Treasury is one of the areas in which the vast majority are unionized, which is why her government supported it there, since they come from many administrations and have a vast knowledge of how to carry out their work.

Read more: Guasave mayor-elect will review the issue of mass unionization

“The decision has to be made by the president-elect. I am sure that he will decide what is best for the municipality and will lead a great administration ”, she highlighted.