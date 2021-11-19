Decorate your home like Dwayne Johnson’s Mansion: The Rock

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, bought a $ 27.8 million mansion in the exclusive neighborhood of Beverly park, in Los Angeles, California, and although he still did not show many images of its interior, it turned out that it has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an exclusive area in the garden where you can install your gym.

The 49-year-old actor is one of the highest paid in Hollywood and recently sold his property in Powder Spring, Georgia, so he decided to go for a new mansion. The Rock has three children and has been married to Lauren Hashian since 2019, so he decided to acquire a large property so that everyone has their spaces.

Source: ABC.

What is the décor of Dwayne Johnson’s mansion like?

It is located in a neighborhood that has exclusive surveillance since many celebrities and businessmen live there, and it is surrounded by houses of the same size. The property was built in 1993 at the request of Dutch rocker Alex Van Haleny and architect Grant Kirkpatrick was in charge of the design.

Then, in 1998, it passed through the hands of American comedian Paul Reiser for $ 6 million and is now sold to Dwayne johnson for a much higher sum due to many renovations. Its initial value was 30 million dollars, but the actor managed to get a discount.

The most striking thing about the property is its exterior that looks like a forest: it has a path surrounded by trees, a stone fountain and arcades, very similar to some areas of Central Park. Without a doubt, his children spent great time doing outdoor activities there, while he installed the gym to continue training.

The actor is a sports fan and will be able to enjoy a professional tennis court and even a baseball diamond. It also includes a gallery with very comfortable armchairs, ideal for resting, a huge swimming pool with a solarium and from the outside you can see the terraces that come out of the rooms.

The mansion has 1,094 square meters, but also independently has a 233-square-meter guest house. His style is Mediterranean, on two floors, with six bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, several dining rooms and an impressive kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances.

Its huge windows help the spaces to be well lit, its walls are papered, its exterior ceiling is in reddish tones, while the interiors are painted according to the place. For example, you have a movie theater, in which the walls and ceiling are black, and an indoor swimming pool in aquamarine.

The Rock great taste was given and those who like the property should inspire their decoration in Tuscany. The actor will have many celebrities as neighbors, including Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Sofía Vergara.

