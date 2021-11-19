Dear David will have a film and is already in production

To all the connoisseurs of horror videos on YouTube and strange threads on Twitter, the name Dear David will surely make them have good memories, as it was a real event at the time the story created by Adam Ellis went viral.

The story of augmented reality introduced us to Adam Ellis himself arriving at a new house, where supernatural phenomena linked to a demonic presence named David began to appear.

After a while, the presence begins to manifest itself physically and things get out of hand.

Well, now it seems that the character has just broken another barrier of reality, as work has already begun on the Dear David movie. This is how Adam Ellis himself announced it.

“It took a long time to get here but the Dear David movie is officially in production.”

He also mentions that Chris Pratt will be the one who will give life to Dear David, but it is only a joke, at least it is what we think …

So in the meantime we can be sure that this will be an interesting production that is inspired by a horror story that originated on Twitter.

Did you ever imagine that you would see a live action adaptation of a Twitter thread? No, neither do we. The times change.

Via.

Miguel Bravo is editor of IGN Latin America. Lover of everything that comes from Japan, video games and good stories. Engineering student in animation and the Japanese language. You can follow him on social networks like @DetectiveMike and on YouTube as Detective Mike.