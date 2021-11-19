David Faitelson downplayed the Pumas before their playoff against Toluca

The University Cougars they will have to face each other Devils of Toluca in the repechage match that will give a ticket to the quarter finals of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. The draw for the game was given after the results in which the university students obtained the 11th place in qualifier final; while the Choriceros they stayed in sixth.

The situation of Felines occurred after a combination of results and having traced to Cruz Azul machine 4 to 3 on matchday 17 of the Liga MX. In this way, the ensemble led by Andres Lillini harvested 21 units, those led by Hernán Cristante did 24.

Therefore, David Faitelson and Eduardo Varela, who are experts in sports and football gave their forecasts for the match to be held on Sunday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time).

“Of course they are victims. Pumas was only able to get one away game. It is a team that finds it difficult to play abroad. Toluca was much better playing at home, in the game the Devils will come out as favorites ”, assured Varela.

Pumas won after overcoming Cruz Azul 4 to 3 (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

For his part, Faitelson said: “Toluca is an irregular team: the first good part and the second infamous. This is not about deserving, but perhaps he deserves more than the Pumas. The cats closed well. It was more a matter of momentum than a soccer issue. The favorite will be Toluca playing in the bombonera”.

Who was optimistic was the Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno: ”In a final there is no past, there is no future. I don’t see myself as a favorite but yes i think we can win”. The attacker scored five goals in the tournament. The figure was enough to help his team and in this way, Pedregal’s position as the offensive number 12 of the tournament with 17 goals.

The Pumas strategist spoke at a press conference after the game where they prevailed against the Celestial and affirmed that the pass to play-off was achieved but nothing had been achieved yet: “We have achieved nothing. The euphoria of the players was for the comeback. We need to improve defensively, because as a system we have come to less, “said Lillini.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno said he felt he had a chance to win against Toluca (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The South American took the team in the Guardians 2020 and from that moment he took the reins of the university institution. With the departure of Míchel González he had to take the position as technical director. In his first tournament he reached the final of the championship and lost to the Esmeraldas del León. It was later ratified and has taken advantage of a squad that combines quarry players and foreign footballers.

Secondly, Haret Ortega who is a defensive defender of the Mexican team assured that Hernán Cristante has put a different chip on the players in the face of the duel: “kill or die”. We have to go out and give everything because it is a final for us. If we win the game there is no one to stop us, “he added in an interview for Fox Sports.

Dinenno, highlighted the football level he has Rubens Sambueza, choricero midfielder: “We have to defend players like Sambueza”. The Argentine and naturalized Mexican player also had a step with the Pumas. Well, in 2007 he was signed to leave River Plate and position himself in Mexican soccer.

