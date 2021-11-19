Dani Alves receives the lowest salary allowed by LaLiga

Dani Alves I arrived at Barcelona charging very little because the club is still immersed in a very delicate moment at an economic level. The wage bill continues to weigh heavily on the Directive, which has little room for maneuver to move in the market. In the last few days it has closed two operations, that of Xavi and his technical staff and that of Dani Alves, with a low overall amount. For the technician, 3.9 million were spent, which is what LaLiga allows them to be able to incorporate it.

Dani Alves: “I got heavy with the pressure and I ended up calling with Xavi”

The margin of the wage bill

With Dani Alves the situation has also been very complicated because there was no margin with the salary bill. Mateu Alemany himself said that they had spent it all, that there was not a euro left to go to the winter market in search of reinforcements. And that spending with Alves has been minimal. The Brazilian has the lowest chip of the entire squad. It charges the minimum that LaLiga allows for a professional First Division footballer, according to La Vanguardia published and confirmed by this newspaper. Alves earns 155,000 euros a year, an amount well below his cache, even though he is now 38 years old.

The Brazilian’s wish

Barcelona has taken advantage of the enormous desire that the footballer had to arrive at the Camp Nou to join their ranks. There have been two key factors. One has been that interest I had in coming and the approval of Xavi Hernndez who considers that the Brazilian can print character and cheers up a staff that needs it. But the other has been the economic one. Alves wanted to get at all costs and that’s why I accepted the minimum offer.

The termination clause

Yes, in addition to that fixed has some important bonuses in case the team got titles. This is something that the club is doing with all player contracts, a very low fixed amount but some important bonuses for titles. What it does have is an elevated clause since his termination is worth 100 million, although the footballer has no intention of leaving Barcelona. He already said it the day of his presentation, his idea is to play and if he can renew in order to be the best prepared for the Qatar World Cup 2022 who wants to go.

