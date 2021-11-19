It seems that the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass. This is at least what a snippet from Microsoft’s latest Xbox Cloud Gaming trailer suggests that a part of the game was briefly seen. We owe this to those fans who do not lose sight of anything and then go to Reddit to communicate everything. The trailer, which was released to celebrate the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles, shows a very quick clip of what appears to be the protagonist of the game.
That’s how it is. If you look closely they will see V firing a volley of shots at a crowd of robotic enemies. If this can be a confirmation of something, then perhaps it is true that Cyberpunk 2077 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass.
If you take a look at the 18 seconds of the video, it turns out that it is quite clear that it is V in the region outside of Night City ravaging some enemies. Does this confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 could make it to Xbox Game Pass? Well no, but it would be highly unusual for Microsoft to put this clip in their trailer for no reason at all, given the host of other great games that might be in place. With the first anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077 on the horizon, it looks like we might be in for a surprise very soon.
Despite the criticism, it must be recognized that CD Projekt Red has continued to work with patches and updates of your game. And next year there will be a version for the new generation and some important updates, in addition to various DLC. Hopefully what the fans on Reddit have shown is real.
