CSI Miami: This actor made Sylvester Stallone sweat in the legendary film Rambo

The cast of CSI Miami combines young actors with very veteran performers with established careers even on the big screen, such as an actor who received his first big break in Rambo, the cult film starring Sylvestre Stallone.

November 19, 2021 11:01 a.m.

CSI Miami It continues to be the CSI franchise series with the greatest success in the Latin market, despite its cancellation almost 10 years ago, due to its cultural closeness with the Hispanic public, who felt identified with many of its characters, plots and even its location, since there is nothing more Latino in the United States than the city of Miami.

Throughout its ten seasons, the fans of this series were hooked with the incidents of the police hounds, who fight to try to unravel the most convoluted criminal conspiracies, in order to take behind bars the criminals who hit the paradisiacal places of the South Florida.

The cast of CSI Miami It is perhaps the most diverse cast of the entire franchise, not only because of racial diversity that tried to adjust to the melting pot of ethnic groups that populate the city of Miami, but also because of mixing actors who were beginning to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, with others much more veteran, with solid careers of several decades in Hollywood.

The latter is the case of the leading actor of CSI Miami David caruso, who plays the unforgettable Horatio Caine, a veteran and ruthless investigative cop who leads the group with his unwavering adherence to the law, his vast experience and scathing lines, throughout 232 episodes.

Few are the fans of CSI Miami who know that in the long career of David Caruso in the cinema there are several leading roles and supporting roles alongside stars of the stature of Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, Robert de Niro and even Sylvestre Stallone, in several renowned films in which Particularly noteworthy is First Blood, which soon became popular under the name of Rambo, the mythical film that began the saga of the same name.

In Rambo, David caruso received his first big break on the big screen, playing Mitch, a small-town police officer who works at the station where the decorated veteran of the Vietnam conflict, John Rambo, a retired special forces soldier who is in the homeless and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Although Mitch is the uniformed man who treats Rambo with the greatest consideration during his passage through prison, he cannot be considered outside the circle of complicity that tries to avoid the police abuse, the cruel and degrading treatment that characterizes the detention of the former green beret.

Any follower of CSI Miami You may be struck by the youthful and innocent look that Caruso’s character in Rambo presents, actually quite a contrast to the cosmopolitan, autumnal Horatio of several decades later.