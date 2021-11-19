Cruz Azul presents a commemorative shirt for the ninth star in Liga MX

“We know that for you ‘9’ is no longer just a number …”, with that phrase begins the video of just over a minute and a half with which Blue Cross has officially presented its commemorative shirt for obtaining the championship in the past 2021 Guardians of the MX League.

With a carousel of images in which the number ‘9’ is the protagonist, and as a backdrop the narration of Paco Villa in the final before him Santos Laguna, the cement manufacturers welcome a shirt that has been on the lips of all the fans in recent days. “This shirt is for you, because you never stopped believing.”, the video is titled.

Hundreds of fans are part of the presentation clip where they move to the facilities of La Noria to form a giant ‘9’ in the training center of La Maquina. Days ago, a model very similar to the one that Cruz Azul has brought to light this Thursday was leaked through social networks.

The shirt will have a retro design with a number ‘9’ as a watermark all over the shirt that will have a light blue color. The neck and end of the sleeves are white and represent the “only details” of a classic and simple shirt but with a significant sentimental value for all that was involved in its realization.

The Cruz Azul logo and the sports brand that dresses the team are the other two details that can be appreciated; Furthermore, the ninth star, which represents the title of the Guardians, will be above the institution’s logo. Since the club’s publication, it was reported that this Friday it will already be available for sale through the club’s official store and there will only be 2021 pieces for sale.