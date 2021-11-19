Cruz Azul against Monterrey; the embarrassment repechage

Tomorrow, after a long and turbulent FIFA date, start the Liga MX playoff, the Mexican soccer party. Like any celebration, it will have surprises and unexpected situations; one of those will be that, in the quarterfinals, one of the three will not be best valued templates in Mexico.

Blue Cross and Monterrey will collide on Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, in the 2021 Apertura repechage, and one will be left out. The millions of a set will vanish for this semester.

Striped, priced at $ 98.2 million and Machine, worth $ 86.7 million (figures from the Transfermarkt site) occupy the first and third place in the list of the most expensive equipment for this contest; second place belongs to America, with 94 million dollars.

There is one ingredient that would magnify the failure of one of these two teams in the playoff. On the part of the celestial ones, it would be a hard blow for the still champion of Mexican soccer, while those of the Northern Sultana would fail in their attempt to get the double, after winning the Concacaf Champions League, against the Eagles.

Blue Cross he got into the playoffs at site 8, with 23 points; in the previous format, it would have been the last place in the Liguilla. For their part, those led by Javier Aguirre benefited from the new competition to sneak into ninth place, with 22 units, only two more than 12th place.

As if that were not enough, according to the portal, both sets have the most expensive Mexican players of the moment: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul) and Carlos Rodriguez (Scratched).

Both with a value greater than 10 million dollars. Many millions and too much pressure to avoid an embarrassing elimination.