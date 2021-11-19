Criticism of “Finch”, Tom Hanks leaves us the legacy of humanity

Who but Tom Hanks to represent the last man of values ​​on earth? A distinctly American man who walks through supermarkets looking for food among the rubble of consumer society. Tom Hanks is Finch, an inventor of mechanical devices who creates a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) in order to help him and take care of his dog in his absence. Radiation is extremely high in ruined cities and the planet’s temperature exceeds fifty degrees in sunlight. The characters flee from storms, one more serious than the other. An environmentally possible future.

Finch (2021) is also a road movie, the kind that one character learns from the other from a literal and metaphorical journey that goes through various obstacles. These teachings are quite explicit messages that the film sends to the viewer. Perhaps the most interesting is that human beings have the same creative and destructive capacity for the rest of the ecosystem. Nothing new but it is interesting that the other “humans” are always perceived as an imminent threat from which we must flee. Something affirmed with the sermon on trust that culminates in “Distrust everyone”.

This fatalistic climate veers towards the end thanks to the message about the legacy. What Finch (Hanks) cannot teach in words or stories to the artificial intelligence he created (nicknamed Jeff) is the human experience. In terms of the film, to enjoy the little things that the world has to give, be it the wind, the sun, a landscape or the relationship with a dog. The environmental message of the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik and with music by Gustavo Santaolalla seeks that end.

The film also produced by Amblin Entertainment leaves the feeling of not contributing anything new in terms of images. Like the Frankenstein that Jeff represents, he is made up of patchwork, pre-existing cinematic elements, cleverly articulated. But its reason for being is in its environmental moral and from there, with little, it manages to transmit a hopeful reflection.