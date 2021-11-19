Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture confirming the surprising separation of Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo face a real soap opera for a gesture from him that confirms the separation.

November 19, 2021 12:08 hs

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo surprised when they confirmed that they will become parents again, this time, of twins. The happy news was replicated throughout the world, for that reason no one would think that they would be about to separate.

Although it is unknown if it is something temporary, the truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were separated on the birthday of their daughter Alana. The little girl turned 4 years old and Georgina Rodríguez was in charge of making her a very special celebration, where everyone said they were present … Except Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pregnant, Georgina Rodríguez arrived accompanied by her children to the event, which unleashed a real soap opera for the astonishing absence of Cristiano Ronaldo on a very special day for her daughter. Everything was recorded in a video that does not stop adding reproductions.

“Mom is my favorite name. May every day be beautiful. We have enjoyed it a lot, “said Georgina Rodríguez once, referring to how much she enjoys being with the children.

She turns out to be the fundamental pillar in raising children, since the Manchester United player is well focused on his career and must always travel to fulfill his work commitments … Is that why he was absent to the celebration of his girl?

With a lot of love, dedication and patience, Georgina Rodríguez raises the children and they run after her calling her mom, something that undoubtedly melts her heart.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture only confirms this separation, at least temporary. It turns out that the player did not even show up on his Instagram feed to say hello to his daughter. Although many questioned this gesture, the truth is that it could also confirm that his absence was due to the fact that he was so busy that he did not even have time to report on social networks.