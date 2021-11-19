Controversy with Nicole Kidman who did not quarantine for the Covid in Hong Kong

The australian Nicole Kidman is recording a series for Amazon and in that context he traveled to Hong Kong to start working on the project. It’s about the series Expats, an adaptation of the novel by Janice YK Lee, which immerses itself in the complicated relationships between three American women who live together in a small expatriate community in the city. However, Nicole’s arrival in the region was marked by controversy.

Yes OK Hong Kong recently toughened with sanitary measures as a result of the crisis caused by COVID-19, especially now that there is the threat of Delta variant of the disease, some entertainment figures received differential treatment when they arrived in the region. In that group is Nicole Kidman, which was favored thus avoiding performing the stipulated 14-day quarantine in a hotel.

Social networks are the thermometer of reality and many users showed their dissatisfaction with the images of the interpreter working on her new project or making purchases. Voices on the Internet called for equal treatment for all people and were outraged at the privileges of Nicole Kidman.

In that sense, The South China Morning Post shared a statement from the government of Hong Kong that manifests itself in this situation by responding to “Inquiries on Quarantine Exemption for Foreign Recording Personnel Filming in Hong Kong”, while emphasizing that Kidman’s team “has obtained permission to travel with an exemption from quarantine for the purpose of performing designated professional work”.

The argument of the government of Hong Kong is that these activities help boost the economy of the region. What they surely did not expect is the bad press that came off the preferential treatment he had Nicole Kidman. Sure, people want to see that Hollywood stars are not benefited by their condition. This was not the case and The controversy did not wait.