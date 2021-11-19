Claudia Sheinbaum presents the virtues of Mexico City to open the 2026 World Cup

The Head of Government presented the reasons to FIFA why CDMX should inaugurate the World Cup.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, commented that he asked the FIFA that the inauguration of the 2026 World Cup be in the Aztec stadium, in case the venue wins the candidacy for that World Cup.

“We promoted the City to be part of the World Cup and particularly also invite them to host the opening match, and some other activities that take place together with the World Cup, such as the fan fest and the FIFA World Congress”, recognized Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City.

Sheinbaum met in the morning with the entourage sent by the FIFA to Mexico City to evaluate for the last time the Aztec stadium, with a view to the final choice of venues for the 2026 World Cup. At that meeting, the Head of Government defended the entity as the venue and applied for the inauguration.

We met with representatives of FIFA; @Concacaf; @FMF; Grupo Televisa-Estadio Azteca, to discuss the capabilities of Mexico City to host the Soccer World Cup in 2026. pic.twitter.com/CILYbyT4sO – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 18, 2021

“It was a presentation of all the comparative advantages that the city has compared to others, security, mobility, the number of hotels there are, recreation, cultural activity, gastronomy, etc., all the competitive advantages of the City compared to other cities of these three countries ”, assured the Head of Government of Mexico City.

Mexico fight for three venues for him 2026 World Cup, which are the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, the final ruling will be known at the beginning of next year, once FIFA has concluded the final round of visits to all the candidate cities.

“We gave them a presentation of what it means, not only the number of people who love soccer, soccer fans, we commented that there is probably no other Metropolitan Area in the world that has more soccer fans than the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico”.