Chucky Lozano: Francesco Baiano criticized his performance at Napoli

The Mexican Chucky lozano, he pointed out in an interview for TV Azteca, that his intention is jump to a bigger team in the Old Continent, a situation that infuriated the Napoli fans, including a former soccer player on the team.

Is about Francesco Baiano, former soccer player of the Neapolitan team who, in an interview with Radio Marte, stated that the Lozano’s statements They made him laugh and remarked that the Italian team is a great team.

Hearing Lozano’s words makes me laugh. Naples is a great team, not because it is Neapolitan, but because I really believe it, “he said with some anger.

Baiano stated that he hopes that the statements of the Chucky have not been clear, since for what their performance has been, the Napoli is the one that has been big for him.

I hope that Lozano did not have the greatest clarity when he said these words because they are often misrepresented. From what he’s shown so far, Napoli must be a lot for Lozano. Before making judgments, I should think about it many times, “said the former footballer.

The Tuzos del Pachuca youth squad clarified the situation through his Instagram account, where confirmed that he is happy at Napoli and is 100% committed to them.

Is Napoli too big for Chucky?

The Mexican, who had a difficult first season, when Napoli was led by Genaro Gattuso, has been gaining prominence in the team, but without a doubt, his passage through Italy has been marked by some irregularities.

Lush, in 93 games with the Neapolitans, has scored 23 goals, for nine assists and just has got a title, the one with the Italian Cup 2020, where they beat the Juventus back then by Cristiano Ronaldo.